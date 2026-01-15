Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said he is unperturbed by his son, Abubakar Atiku Abubakar’s, decision to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a personal choice.

Atiku, a former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he does not coerce his children on political matters, stressing that individual freedom of choice is a core principle of democracy.

He stated this in a statement posted on his official social media accounts on Thursday, shortly after the news went viral.

Mr Abubakar, also called Abba, had earlier in the day defected to the APC in Abuja.

“The decision of my son, Abba Abubakar, to join the APC is entirely personal. In a democracy, such choices are neither unusual nor alarming, even when family and politics intersect. As a democrat, I do not coerce my own children in matters of conscience, and I certainly will not coerce Nigerians,” he said.

The former vice president, however, said his major concern was the poor governance record of the APC-led government and the economic hardship facing Nigerians.

“What truly concerns me is the poor governance of the APC and the severe economic and social hardships it has imposed on our people,” he added.

He reaffirmed his commitment to working with like-minded patriots to restore good governance in the country.

“I remain resolute in working with like-minded patriots to restore good governance and offer Nigerians a credible alternative that brings relief, hope, and progress.”

Earlier, Mr Abubakar was received into the APC by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, at the National Assembly.

He also announced his support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The younger Abubakar thereafter directed all coordinators and members of the political organisation he founded in 2022, formerly known as the Haske Atiku Organisation, to align with the APC and support President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Atiku, who came second in the 2023 presidential election, resigned from the PDP last year and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC). He has since declared his intention to contest the presidency again in 2027.

His son’s public endorsement of President Tinubu, widely seen as Atiku’s political rival, has generated mixed reactions and could complicate Atiku’s political calculations should he emerge as the ADC presidential candidate for the 2027 poll.