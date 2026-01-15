The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday approved Caretaker Committees for Delta, Rivers, Enugu, Imo, and Osun States.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Theophilus Shan, said the NWC acted on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), under Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (2025).

In Delta, Sylvester Monye, a professor, was appointed Chairman, with Michael Tidi as secretary.

Other members include Ujor Ucheonny, Victor Ofobrukueta, Johnbull Kenairu, and Jackson Agbor.

Additional Delta committee members are Onega Mike, Ekiyor Charles, Vero Egbuna, Chukwunonso Ndah, and Walter Uguoye.

For Enugu State, Steve Oruruo was named chairman, Martin Ugwuamadieze as secretary, and Ugwu Godswill as member.

Other members include Lilian Ugwuoke, Anikezie Michael, Cosmas Ugwu, Basil Aguigwo, Cosmas Onyia, and Peter Ajah.

In Imo, John Okere will serve as chairman, Magnus Amadi as secretary, and Kenneth Ejiofor as member.

Other members are Chinonso Odoemelam, Celestine Uwah, Maria Osuigwe, Love Orum, Promise Oneogwe, and Hygienus Asoluka.

For Rivers, Ogbam Ojimah was appointed chairman, Field Nkor as secretary, and Richard Victor as member.

Others include Grace Boma, Isioma Elenwa, Eldred Owupele-Orubo, Austin Wali, Ada Udong, and Edward David.

In Osun, Tunde Tijani will lead as chairman, Bamidele Seyi-Abiola as secretary, and Lateef Obide as member.

Other members are Sarafa Gbadamosi, Adewoyin Babatunde, Ajileye Wasiu Aderemi, and Oluresi Adebanji.

Mr Shan said the committees will manage party affairs in their states, as stipulated in Section 21(2)(a-b) of the PDP Constitution.

He added: “The tenure of these committees shall not exceed 90 days, or until a new Executive Committee is elected.

“Committee members must be strictly guided by the PDP Constitution (2025 as amended), the Electoral Act 2022, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

(NAN)