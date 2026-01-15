The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on Thursday emerged as the inaugural chairman of the newly reconstituted Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, following its inauguration by Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan.

This was after the Alaafin of Oyo stool was stripped of its status as the permanent chairman of the council under the amended Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs Law, 2025, recently passed by the State House of Assembly.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the House of Chiefs Hall, State Secretariat, marked the formal take-off of the new law. The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, was said to be conspicuously absent from the event.

Governor Makinde announced that the chairmanship of the council would rotate every two years among the three leading traditional rulers in the state, that is, the Alaafin of Oyo, the Olubadan of Ibadanland and the Soun of Ogbomosoland.

The governor said the rotational arrangement was agreed upon after consultations with the traditional rulers. He noted the decision was aimed at strengthening unity and fairness within the traditional institution.

“I called the monarchs that we proposed in the law that the chairmanship of the Council of Obas will rotate, and I believe from the law it’s every two years that it will rotate. This is what we are known for. But when we sit down, if we don’t resolve issues and do what is right and proper for our people, then we have failed,” he said.

He added that the monarchs collectively agreed that the rotation should begin with the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“On that basis, I hereby pronounce the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs inaugurated,” the governor said.

Olubadan speaks

Addressing journalists, the Olubadan praised Governor Makinde for reviving the council after it had been inactive for a long period.

He said the governor deserved commendation for the effort invested in restoring the Council, describing the task as far from easy. Although the governor played down the development, the Olubadan insisted it was a notable achievement, InsideOyo reports.

Recalling the past, he explained that the council last convened during the early period of the administration of the late former governor, Abiola Ajimobi, after which meetings ceased due to a legal dispute involving one of the traditional rulers.

He therefore applauded Governor Makinde for successfully reorganising the council and putting it back on its feet.

“The governor has told you that through consultations, we can achieve more. We are closer to the people. People normally trust us because they know that we are not partisan. We are not going to stand for elections, so there is nothing we can tell them, which they will not believe because they know that we are not asking for votes.

“The only thing that we want is that our domains should be safe, our domains should make progress, our domains must be conducive to all of us living. We want our children to be educated. We want light, we want water, and we want good roads,” he said.

The Council of Obas and Chiefs

The Oyo state Council of Obas and Chiefs operated actively for several years but became dormant around 2011 due to prolonged legal disputes over leadership and structure. The impasse led to the suspension of formal meetings, leaving traditional rulers to engage the state government individually rather than through a unified council.

The Oyo State Chieftaincy Law of 2025 has repealed the Oyo State Chieftaincy Law of 2000, which designated Alaafin of Oyo as the permanent chairman of the council.

However, the new law enacted by the State House of Assembly introduces a rotational chairmanship for the council, to be rotated among the Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Alaafin of Oyo and the Soun of Ogbomoso.

The Olubadan’s inauguration as the chairman of the council of Obas came on Thursday, just days after reports that he snubbed Alaafin’s handshake gesture at a public event.

A video clip which went viral on social media platforms captured the scene where the already seated Alaafin extended a handshake to the Olubadan who arrived late to the event and took his seat next to the Alaafin. But instead of warmly taking the Alaafin’s hand, the Olubadan appeared to opt to look back to greet and take handshakes offered him by others seated in the row behind them.

But the Olubadan on Wednesday dismissed the speculation of snubbing the Alaafin, saying the incident was neither intentional nor disrespectful.