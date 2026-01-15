Abubakar Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid.

Mr Abubakar was received into the APC on Thursday at the National Assembly by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, alongside other party leaders from the North-east geopolitical zone.

Introducing himself during the event, he said:

“My name is Abubakar Atiku Abubakar, but everyone calls me Abba. I am here today to formally announce my exit from my former party, where we worked in 2023, and my decision to join the APC,” he said.

He explained that his decision to join the ruling party was due to the outstanding leadership of the deputy senate president.

“Today, I am joining the APC following the outstanding leadership style and quality of His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin.”

Mr Abubakar announced his support for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 and directed all coordinators and members of the political organisation he founded in 2022, formerly known as the Haske Atiku Organisation, to immediately align with the APC and support the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“With this development, I will work with Senator Barau to actualise the second term bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. GCFR come to 2027. To this effect, I’m directing all coordinators of my association to join APC and work for President Tinubu.”

Atiku Abubakar was the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, where he came second. He left the PDP and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), alongside other opposition leaders, formed to challenge President Tinubu in 2027.

His son’s public endorsement of President Tinubu, widely perceived as his father’s political rival, would generate mixed reactions. The development could complicate Atiku’s political calculations should he emerge as the ADC’s presidential candidate.

Politics without borders

Welcoming Mr Abubakar into the party, the APC National Vice Chairman (North-east), Mustapha Salihu, praised his decision, describing it as a sign of political maturity.

“Today is one of my happiest days. We are looking beyond old social and political cleavages. This young man has seen the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration and decided to align with them,” he said.

He assured Mr Abubakar of equal rights and privileges within the party.

Decision based on ideology

The deputy senate president also commended Mr Abubakar for his decision to join the ruling party, describing his defection as ideologically driven.

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom forest reserve dispute deepens as police arraign advocate for allegedly defaming Eno

“You have made a decision based on ideology. You didn’t come here because of your father. You came because you believe in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his ideology and the Renewed Hope Agenda. He is young, focused and determined to contribute to shaping the future of our country. This is the kind of youth Nigeria needs,” Mr Jibrin said.