A fresh controversy has emerged in the succession process for the vacant Awujale of Ijebuland stool, as an aspirant, popular Fuji Musician Wasui Ayinde, also known as KWAM 1, petitioned the Ogun State Government over alleged unlawful exclusion from the nomination exercise.

The nomination process for the next Awujale took place on Monday at Bisrod Hall in Ijebu-Ode following clearance from the Ogun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to kick off the exercise.

The stool became vacant in July 2025 following the demise of the late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona, at the age of 91.

In a petition dated 12 January and addressed to the Ogun State Executive Council through the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, KWAM 1 accused leaders of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House of conducting a flawed and exclusionary nomination process.

The Fuji star, through his lawyer, Wahab Shittu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), claimed he is a recognised and eligible member of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House and an aspirant to the Awujale stool.

According to the petition, the ruling house was formally invited by the Ijebu-Ode Local Government to convene a statutory meeting on 12 January for the nomination of candidates, in line with Ogun State chieftaincy laws and Ijebu customary practice.

However, KWAM 1 alleged that when the meeting was held at a hotel in Ijebu-Ode, he and several other eligible members were prevented from gaining access to the venue.

“Heavily armed security personnel, including the Nigerian police and other security operatives, were reportedly stationed at the venue and were used to disenfranchise legitimate members.

“Entry to the meeting was restricted by the issuance of special entry cards, purportedly to “delegates” selected by a faction within the ruling house. This system of “delegates” was unilaterally introduced and was never agreed upon by Our Client or other disenfranchised members, who maintain their right to attend and

participate directly in the statutory meeting of the Ruling House,” the petition read.

KWAM 1 said the delegate arrangement was unilateral and unlawful, arguing that it disenfranchised bona fide members of the ruling house who are entitled to participate directly in the nomination meeting.

The artiste added that at least 14 other princes and princesses were listed as individuals allegedly denied entry into the meeting venue. The petition also claimed that video evidence of the incident was attached to support the allegations.

Legal objections

In the petition, kWAM 1’s lawyer, Mr Shittu, argued that the 12 January nomination exercise violated the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021, which requires that candidates be nominated at a properly constituted meeting of the ruling house.

He also alleged a breach of the Awujale of Ijebuland Chieftaincy Declaration and a violation of the constitutional right to fair hearing guaranteed under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution.

“The deliberate exclusion of eligible members renders the entire nomination exercise fundamentally defective, unlawful and legally unsustainable,” the petition said.

The petitioners warned that any candidate emerging from the disputed process could face prolonged litigation, potentially destabilising the revered traditional institution.

Prayers

KWAM 1 urged the Ogun State Executive Council to declare the 12 January nomination exercise null and void and order a fresh, transparent and inclusive meeting of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

He also asked the state government to ensure strict compliance with chieftaincy laws and to prevent further exclusion of eligible family members in the Awujale selection process.

“Declare the purported nomination exercise conducted by the Fusengbuwa Ruling House on January 12, 2026, as null, void, and of no effect whatsoever, owing to the fundamental breaches of statutory provisions, constitutional rights, and principles of natural justice.

“Direct a fresh, transparent, inclusive, and fair nomination exercise for the Awujale stool, ensuring that all eligible members of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, including Our Client, are accorded their right to participate without any form of inhibition or discrimination,” the petition stated.

The petition included a notice of intended legal action, stating that failure by the state government to intervene could lead to court proceedings.

“Should urgent and appropriate steps not be taken by the Executive Council to address these legitimate grievances within a reasonable time, Our Client reserves the unequivocal right to seek redress before competent courts of law and other appropriate authorities, without further recourse or notice,” the petition read.

Backstory

The Awujale stool is the paramount traditional throne of Ijebuland in Ogun State, with succession regulated by customary law and an existing chieftaincy declaration recognising four ruling houses, Anikinaiya, Gbelegbuwa, Fusengbuwa and Fidipote, in a rotational order.

After the death of Mr Adetona, kWAM 1 declared interest in the vacant stool. He claimed royal eligibility, saying he is descended from the Jadiara unit of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House and therefore qualified to take part in the nomination process. He also pointed to traditional titles earlier conferred on him as proof of his royal background.

The Fusengbuwa Ruling House rejected the claim, insisting the Fuji musician is not a member of its lineage. Family leaders said checks carried out within the house showed no ancestral link between Mr Ayinde and the Jadiara unit. The ruling house said the genealogy he submitted as invalid.

Meanwhile, the Fidipote Ruling House, where KWAM 1 is traditionally linked through chieftaincy titles, separately argued that alleged procedural lapses by Fusengbuwa could affect its right to present candidates under Ogun State chieftaincy laws.

KWAM 1 later petitioned the Ogun State governor, accusing the Fusengbuwa Ruling House of deliberately using procedures to shut him out of the nomination exercise, which he said breached chieftaincy laws. He also approached the court seeking an injunction to stop the selection process, but the application was refused. He subsequently withdrew the suit in December 2025.