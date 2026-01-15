The former Governor of Kano State and leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has reiterated his stance on a potential return to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Speaking on Wednesday at his Miller Road residence in Kano, Mr Kwankwaso stated that he had always considered rejoining the party under strictly defined conditions for himself, supporters and the position of the state government.

In a video shared on Facebook by his aide, Saifullahi Hassan, Mr Kwankwaso, speaking in Hausa, reiterated that he would not defect to the APC without a “concrete agreement” regarding his role, the future of his supporters, and the interests of the Kano State Government.

“I have never been opposed to moving to the APC. However, I always set conditions before leaving where I am or joining a new platform. I cannot simply join them without a solid agreement on the ground.”

“I will not go to the APC blindly. I must be clearly informed of my role, the direction of this journey, and the fate of our plans for the common people. The position of our supporters and the Kano State Government. That has always been my stand.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported a day earlier how Mr Kwankwaso advised his supporters, who are being pressured to join the APC, to sign any document indicating their agreement to do so.

“Several of our supporters who currently hold political appointments, as well as members of the State Assembly, have reached out to me in distress,” he said in Hausa.

“Many of them have been unable to sleep at night; some have reportedly been hospitalised, receiving medical treatment, while others are showing signs of severe emotional strain.

“After consulting closely with my associates, we agreed, purely in the interest of easing tension and protecting the well-being of our supporters, that anyone who is asked to sign such documents should do so”, he stated this on Tuesday.

Mr Kwankwaso’s entry into the APC has been speculated for a while, but it was reportedly being hindered by his feud with the former National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Mr Ganduje had imposed conditions that Mr Kwankwaso must fulfil to gain membership.