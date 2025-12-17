The controversy surrounding the selection of a new Awujale of Ijebuland in Ogun State deepened on Wednesday, as the Fidipote Ruling House of Ijebu-Ode sought to disqualify the Fusengbuwa Ruling House which is next in line to produce the monarch.

The Fidipote ruling house, also known as the House of Fidipote, is the fourth of the four ruling houses entitled to the throne, while the Fusengbuwa ruling house is the third in line.

The house (Fusengbuwa) is currently in line to produce the next Awujale.

The late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona who died on 13 July 2025 was from the House of Anikinaiya (the second in line).

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that disagreements had trailed the process of selecting a candidate to occupy the vacant stool, with the dispute involving Fuji music icon Wasiu “Kwam 1” Ayinde.

Kwam 1, on 3 December indicated interest in becoming the new Awujale but it has been a controversial ride ever since.

The ruling house seeking the disqualification of the Fusengbuwa ruling house was the same house with which Kwam 1 was affiliated before the Awujale stool became vacant.

The late Awujale, had in 2023 conferred on the musician the title of Olori Omo-Oba through the Fidipote ruling house, Punch stated.

Revocation

In a two-page letter addressed to the Secretary of the Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area, the Fidipote house urged the local council and the Ogun State Government to revoke the eligibility of the Fusengbuwa house to present candidates for the vacant Awujale stool, according to a report by Punch.

The letter, co-signed by the Head and Secretary of the Fidipote Ruling House, Tajudeen Omotayo and Tunde Aderibigbe, argued that the statutory period allotted to the Fusengbuwa ruling house to present candidates had elapsed.

They contended that this lapse rendered the Fusengbuwa ineligible to nominate candidates for the throne, citing provisions of the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law, 2021, and the Awujale Chieftaincy Declaration of 1959.

According to the Fidipote ruling house, although the Fusengbuwa was initially entitled to produce candidates, it failed to do so within the 14 days prescribed by law.

“The said statutory period of fourteen (14) days lapsed on 16th December. 2025, without the submission of any candidate(s) by the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, to the best of our knowledge. By virtue of Section 16(1)(c) of the Ogun State Chiettaincy Law, 2021, where the ruling house first entitled fails to submit candidate(s) within the prescribed time, the next ruling house entitled under the order of rotation contained in the Declaration becomes legally entitled to present candidate(s).

“Under the Awujale Chieftaincy Declaration of 1959, the next ruling house, entitled after the Fusengwa Ruling House, is the Fidipote Ruling House,” said the Fidipote Ruling House.

Notification

They further disclosed that the Fusengbuwa ruling house was notified and invited, via a letter dated 2 December 2025, to submit its nominees in accordance with Section 16(1)(a) and (b) of the law.

They added that Section 15(1)(b) of the law requires a ruling house to forward the names of its candidates within 14 days of receiving such notification.

They added, “We respectfully refer to your letter dated December 2, 2025, with Reference No 10LG584/0/29, wherein the Fusengbuwa Ruling House was formally notified and invited to present candidate(s) for the vacant stool of Awujale in accordance with Section 16(1)(a) and (b) of the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law, 2021.

“Take notice as follows: Section 161(b) of the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law, 2021 mandatorily provides that a ruling house so entitled shall submit the name(s) of its candidate(s) not later than fourteen (14) days after the announcement by the Secretary af the competent council.”

Intention

Furthermore, they notified the authorities of their intention to present candidates for consideration and screening by the kingmakers.

They invited the Secretary of the Local Government, or an authorised representative, to attend its general meeting as an observer, in line with Section 16(1)(d) of the law.

They stated that the meeting will be held on 20 December at the Fidipote Royal Hall, 12 Fusigboye Street, Idewon Quarters, Ijebu-Ode, at 10 a.m.

They explained that the purpose of the meeting was to allow aspiring candidates to formally express interest, undergo screening by eligible family members in accordance with customary law, and participate in voting and the selection of candidates to be forwarded to the kingmakers.

“Pursuant to Section 16(1)(d) of the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law, 2021, which authorises the presence of the Secretary of the Local Government or his duly authorised representative as an observer at meetings of ruling houses, we hereby cordially invite you to attend the General Meeting of the Fidipote Royal Family, scheduled as follows: Date: Saturday, 20th December, 2025. Venue: Fidipote Royal Hall, 12 Fusigboye Street, idewon Quarters, lebu Ode, Ogun State. Time: 10:00 am.”

In the letter, copies of which were also forwarded to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and other relevant authorities, they assured the government that the process would be conducted peacefully, transparently, and strictly in accordance with the law, established customary practices, and the Awujale Chieftaincy Declaration of 1959.

Backstory

This newspaper learnt that the Fusengbuwa ruling house suspended its nomination meeting for candidates seeking the vacant stool.

At the time, no fewer than 60 contenders were reportedly jostling to become the next Awujale.

The Chairman of the Fusengbuwa ruling house and former National President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Abdulateef Owoyemi, said the meeting was suspended following an intervention by the state government aimed at preventing procedural lapses that could lead to litigation.

Mr Owoyemi added that the ruling house was invited to a meeting by the state government to review the steps taken so far and to ensure full compliance with extant laws.

He dismissed suggestions that the postponement was linked to the candidature of Kwam 1, whom the ruling house stated was not a member of the Fusengbuwa ruling house and was therefore not qualified to contest.

This newspaper reported that, as of press time, the 68-year-old had not commented on the controversy since declaring himself entitled to the throne.

Kwam 1, however, criticised those questioning his ancestry and his decision to vie for the revered stool, insisting that no one could silence him.