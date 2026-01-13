The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed that more than two million Nigerians have been digitally registered and verified as members nationwide, barely one week after the commencement of its electronic membership revalidation exercise.

The party’s National Secretary, Surajudeen Basiru, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja while briefing journalists after a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) with state coordinators overseeing the exercise.

The meeting was jointly presided over by the APC National Chairperson, Nentawe Yilwatda, and the Chairperson of the APC State Chairmen Forum, Cornelius Ojelabi, alongside other party leaders from across the country.

Mr Basiru said although several states are yet to commence full-scale registration, the party has already recorded significant progress, attributing this to the adoption of a digital platform approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) last year.

“As of today, just one week into the exercise, we already have over two million Nigerians who have been digitally verified, complete with their names and voter identification numbers,” he said.

He added that the party expects the figure to rise to between eight and nine million registered members by next week.

According to him, the electronic registration process captures comprehensive demographic data, including gender, occupation and age, while ensuring data integrity through linkage to members’ phone numbers and voter identification numbers.

The electronic membership registration follows the party’s release in December of a comprehensive timetable for its 2025/2026 nationwide ward, local government, state and zonal congresses, setting the stage for the APC National Convention scheduled for March 2026.

The detailed timetable, signed by Mr Basiru, underscores strict adherence to Articles 11 and 17 of the APC constitution, which govern membership, congresses and internal democracy.

The schedule outlines a phased, bottom-up process beginning with membership registration and culminating in the election of national party officers at the convention. According to the document, the timetable signals the formal commencement of preparations for the convention, widely regarded as critical to the party’s organisational cohesion ahead of future electoral contests.

Mr Basiru said the online nature of the exercise allows for real-time monitoring, transparency and credibility, stressing that data remains central to the operational efficiency of the party, particularly in mobilisation, organisation and consultation.

“The NEC, which is the second most powerful organ of the party, directed that before the end of January, all our members should be digitally identified,” he said, adding that the NWC has been empowered to review the performance of state coordinators and replace any found wanting.

He urged party stakeholders across the states to take the exercise seriously, describing it as fundamental to building a strong and organic party capable of mobilising Nigerians in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“We commend our stakeholders at the state level for committing time, energy and resources to ensure the success of the exercise,” Mr Basiru added.

In a related development, the APC National Chairperson, Mr Yilwatda, directed all state coordinators of the ongoing electronic registration exercise across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to ensure that no member of the party is left unregistered.

He issued the directive during a meeting with state registration coordinators at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, warning that any coordinator who fails in the assignment would be replaced.

Mr Yilwatda said the role of coordinators was not ceremonial but central to strengthening the party’s structure nationwide.

Under the arrangement, state organising secretaries are serving as coordinators for the exercise, except in states where they were unavailable or not trained.

The nationwide electronic membership registration exercise is scheduled to end on 30 January.