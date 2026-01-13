At least 10 Nigerians are among 34 suspected members of the transnational criminal organisation, widely known as Black Axe, arrested in a coordinated operation by Spanish and German authorities, with support from Europol.

The arrests, according to a statement by Europol, followed a large-scale crackdown led by the Spanish National Police in collaboration with the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office and backed by Europol.

Investigators said the operation targeted the “core leadership” of the group operating in Spain.

Police said 28 suspects were arrested in Seville, three in Madrid, two in Málaga and one in Barcelona.

Authorities added that the suspects are believed to be linked to large-scale fraud schemes that caused financial losses estimated at more than €5.9 million.

During coordinated raids on residences and other locations connected to the suspects, investigators froze €119,352 in bank accounts and seized an additional €66,403 in cash.

The Black Axe is commonly associated with the Neo-Black Movement of Africa and is regarded by European law enforcement agencies as one of the most organised and sophisticated criminal networks operating across borders. PREMIUM TIMES reports that the group is believed to have started as a cult in Nigerian universities before it spread and became a transnational organisation.

“It divides its territory into approximately 60 zones in Nigeria and 35 abroad, with about 200 members per zone. In total, the organisation has roughly 30 000 registered members, and countless affiliated individuals such as money mules and facilitators.

“The group enforces strict codes of conduct, violent and ritualistic initiations, and spiritual practices,” Europol said in its 9 January statement.

Investigators say the group is involved in a range of criminal activities, including cyber-enabled fraud, drug trafficking, human trafficking and prostitution, kidnapping and armed robbery.

European authorities estimate that the organisation generates billions of euros annually through numerous small-scale operations which, when combined, cause significant economic and social harm across multiple countries.

As part of the investigation, Spanish and German authorities engaged in extensive intelligence sharing and joint operational planning.

Two German officers were deployed to Spain during the action day, while Spanish investigators received analytical and operational support from their German counterparts.

Police also disclosed that the network routinely recruits so-called “money mules” from economically vulnerable communities with high unemployment rates.

These individuals—many of them Spanish nationals—are used to move illicit funds and shield the organisation’s leadership from direct exposure to law enforcement.

Europol said it played a central role in the operation by providing intelligence analysis, hosting a data sprint in Madrid and offering real-time support during the arrests.

The agency noted that its work has helped map the group’s structure across several countries and connect crimes that often appear to be isolated, low-level offences.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing and further arrests and asset seizures may follow as European law enforcement agencies intensify efforts to dismantle the group’s international networks.