Former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami has expressed strong optimism ahead of Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 semi-final clash against hosts Morocco in Rabat.

The Super Eagles face hosts Morocco in a blockbuster AFCON 2025 on Wednesday at the 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, from 8 p.m. (Nigerian time).

Odegbami, a 1980 AFCON winner, said Nigeria’s commanding 2-0 quarter-final victory over Algeria rekindled memories of the Eagles’ historic dominance four decades ago.

“It felt like March 22, 1980, all over again. History was echoing loudly in my head,” Mr Odegbami said.

He recalled how Nigeria dismantled Algeria 3-0 in 1980, then regarded as Africa’s strongest team, through intensity, discipline and fearless attacking football.

“Algeria were stunned then, just as they looked helpless again two days ago,” he noted.

The former winger praised the current Super Eagles for their authority, speed and total control against Algeria.

“They came out flying, dominating every department. Algeria did not threaten Nigeria’s goal until almost 80 minutes,” he said.

Mr Odegbami, who won 46 caps and scored 23 goals for the Nigeria national team, described Nigeria’s display as a masterclass that drained Algeria physically and mentally.

“They were left confused, frustrated and searching for answers that never came,” he added.

Nicknamed “Mathematical” during his playing days, Mr Odegbami said the performance reignited his belief in Nigerian football.

“These Eagles have awakened my once-waning spirit. They are growing, game by game,” he said.

Turning attention to Morocco, Odegbami believes the Atlas Lions now face a psychologically daunting task.

“After what Nigeria did to Algeria, Morocco will be deeply anxious. This Eagles team is on fire,” he said.

He acknowledged Morocco’s home advantage, describing the Rabat crowd as a major factor.

“They will have a 12th player, a loud army of supporters pushing them forward,” Mr Odegbami said.

However, the former captain remains confident Nigeria can overcome the challenge.

“These Eagles are primed and ready. They have the tools to do the impossible,” he stated.

Mr Odegbami said he believes Nigeria’s confidence, cohesion and attacking rhythm would be decisive.

“They are creating chances freely and finishing with conviction. That is championship football,” he said.

He concluded with a bold prediction ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final.

“I see these Eagles soaring over the Atlas Mountains and writing another glorious chapter,” Mr Odegbami said.

(NAN)