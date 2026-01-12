The death toll from the fire that recently gutted the old Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building on Lagos Island has risen to 12, following the recovery of four additional bodies from the rubble.

The blaze occurred at the 25-storey commercial building on the eve of the last Christmas.

The federal government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), deployed heavy-duty equipment provided by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to assist ongoing recovery operations at the site.

In a statement on Monday, NEMA described the multi-agency effort as complex due to the precarious condition of the building.

“Significant progress has been recorded with the controlled removal of debris and recovery of four bodies,” the agency said.

Recovery operations are coordinated by NEMA alongside CCECC, with supervision from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), and other stakeholders.

The statement stated that the recovered bodies have been documented and handed over to the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SHEMU) for forensic identification and dignified handling.

The site perimeter remains secured by military and police personnel.

A strategic meeting involving NEMA’s Lagos Operations Office and key stakeholders—including the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Gbenga Oyerinde, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Arc GIS and Urban Development, Olajide Babatunde—outlined a phased plan for safe excavation, structural assessment, controlled demolition, and eventual site rehabilitation.

NEMA emphasised that all on-site activities remain under the authority of LASEMA and the Lagos State Government.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ordered the demolition of the 25-storey GNI building following the initial fire that claimed eight lives.

Speaking at the site, the governor confirmed five victims had been identified while three remained unaccounted for as of that time. He said emergency responders continued to search the debris to ensure no one remained trapped.

The governor announced the closure of nearby markets, restricting access to first responders only, and described the tragedy as a reminder of the risks posed by unsafe practices around commercial structures, including improper generator use and shops built close to electricity transformers.

He pledged to personally oversee the recovery process and stressed that surrounding structures may also be removed to prevent further hazards.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fire started on the fourth floor of the building and spread to adjoining structures and nearby shops, leading to a partial collapse estimated at seven floors. Eight males, including a firefighter, were rescued with varying degrees of injuries, while three males and two females with minor injuries were treated and discharged at the scene.

Fire incidents remain frequent in Lagos markets, including Balogun, Mile 12, and Oko-Baba, often causing major economic losses and fatalities.

Authorities continue to urge traders and property owners to adhere strictly to electrical safety standards and fire prevention measures.

Recovery operations at the GNI building are ongoing, with emergency agencies calling on the public to avoid speculation that could hinder rescue efforts.