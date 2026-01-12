Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has set social media abuzz after publicly praising his son, Gbolahan, during his wedding to Damilola Adio.

Gbolahan and Damilola held their traditional introduction ceremony in L&K Estate, Ado Kekere Town, Eti-Osa, Lagos State, in July 2025.

Members of the elite in attendance, including Mr Adeleke, his wife, Titilola, were family members of both the groom and the bride.

Speaking to guests and members of his new in-laws’ family at the wedding ceremony, which took place on 10 January at the Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos, Mr Adeleke revealed that he and his son shared similar tastes in women.

In a viral video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the 64-year-old recounted how his son often brought ladies home in the past.

This, he said, prompted him to ask when he intended to settle down and get married.

He said, “Adio family, we set a date, and it came to pass. All the phone calls, the visits to London to greet you and tell you that we wanted to marry this lady. My son, Gbolahan, and I had discussed for a long time when he was going to bring home a wife. He told me, ‘Daddy, I’m still testing,’ and I asked him how many times he was going to test.

“I had been studying my son whenever he brought someone home, and I discovered that we have the same spec. Whenever he brought any woman, I would say, ‘This isn’t your spec,’ and he would say he knew. I would then tell him to go and bring his spec.”

The wife

The governor, however, revealed that from the day Gbolahan brought Damilola home, he knew she was the right woman for his son.

He explained that this conviction stemmed from the striking resemblance Damilola bore to his wife.

“The day he brought home Damilola, I hugged him and said, ‘That’s it.’ So, I declare today that this is the day the Lord has made, and we shall all rejoice. Adio family, I want to thank you for accepting us to marry your daughter. You know your daughter was fresh when we came to marry her, and we will take care of her.

“It is not only Gbolahan that married her; we all married her. That is how we do it in Yoruba land, especially in Ede, Osun State, where we hail from. All of us will be monitoring Gbolahan and ensuring that he takes care of her. She will not suffer; whenever you see her, you will be happy”, said the governor.

He assured his in-laws that their daughter would not face any hardship or lose the radiance they admired when they came to ask for her hand in marriage.

“Your daughter came to marry from a Christian home. It is your daughter whose hand in marriage we came to ask for.”

The wedding attracted several dignitaries from all walks of life, including actresses Bukky Wright, Fathia Balogun and Laide Bakare; fashion designer Seyi Vodi; the wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Olayemi Oyebanji; Fuji music icon Wasiu “Kwam 1” Ayinde; Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke; and Davido, among others.

Reactions

The governor’s gesture involving his son, prostrating to seek Damilola’s hand in marriage on his behalf, has sparked both praise and criticism.

Some netizens commended Mr Adeleke for embodying traditional Yoruba values through his prostration, while others criticised the act, arguing it was inappropriate for a governor.

Here are some of the comments.

So he has been bringing them home, an you know it’s not them but you stay quiet 🤐🤐🤐 — sugaH.eth (@sugaH_eth) January 10, 2026

That statement from Governor Adeleke is both hilarious and profoundly human. The sheer confidence of claiming a “spec in women” that apparently skips generations borders on comedic brilliance, like a live-action genetic algorithm for love, but it also reveals a deeper truth:… — THE HOPE (@Judecstephen) January 10, 2026

“Whenever he brought someone home..” Laise Motunde. — ØLUSHỌLā🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@iamthepreence) January 10, 2026

That’s a good father right there. Knowing well about his son. May God bless their home. — WINNINGWHALE 💰🐋 (@DeeWestMoney) January 10, 2026

Gbolly na retired bad boy sha. Make I no even talk cos Baba go dey read am . — Serubawon (@kpumpin0007) January 10, 2026

if you notice very well, adeleke family has done a lot of ceremony during this tenure . govt money sweet . they already feeling the second term is 50/50 better still they use govt money now . congratulations to the new couple — dgreatasiwaju1 (@dgreatasiwaju01) January 10, 2026