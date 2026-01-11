The Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, has admitted its pioneer set of medical students as part of the 3,368 students admitted into the university for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The university vice-chancellor, Umaru Pate, a professor, disclosed this during the university’s matriculation for the 14th set of admitted students on Thursday.

Mr Pate explained that the university admitted 45 medical students for Bachelor’s degrees in Medicine and Surgery (MBBS), as well as in Anatomy, Physiology, and Pharmacology.

The vice-chancellor also announced that the university has received approval to offer degrees in Dental Surgery, Nursing and Occupational Therapy from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“We are grateful to the NUC, Federal Ministry of Health and the professional regulatory agencies for their support and confidence in the takeoff of the College and securing of full accreditation for seven programmes at a go,” he said.

Admitted students

Mr Pate explained that 3,308 students were admitted into regular programmes and 60 others into the part-time courses.

He provided a breakdown of admitted students, with 1,004 at the Faculty of Social Sciences, 920 at the Faculty of Science, 528 at the Faculty of Management Sciences, and 525 at the Faculty of Education.

The vice-chancellor said this year’s matriculation reflects the steady growth and expanding academic profile of the Federal University of Kashere.

“For this academic session, students have been admitted into the Centre for Part-Time and Distance Learning Studies and the Prof Jibril Aminu College of Medical Sciences, as well as the Faculties of Agriculture, Education, Humanities, Management Sciences, Social Sciences, and Science,” he said.

Admonition to students

Addressing the students, Mr Pate assured them of the university’s commitment to academic excellence, development and a peaceful and respectful town–gown relations.

He said the university has remained steadfast in safeguarding academic standards by securing full accreditation for most of its programmes from the National Universities Commission.

“And we shall continue to strengthen quality assurance mechanisms across all faculties,” he said.

“Our duty is to train you with relevant and up-to-date curricula that will prepare you for a rapidly changing world.”

Mr Pate also warned them against ‘destructive behaviours’ such as examination malpractice, drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime, sexual harassment, gender-based violence, and all forms of antisocial conduct, including what is commonly referred to as “yahoo-yahoo.”

“These dangerous shortcuts may appear attractive, but they have ruined many promising lives. The University has zero tolerance for such acts, and offenders will face the full weight of our regulations,” he added.

About university

Federal University, Kashere (FUK) was established in 2010 by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In February 2011, Mr Jonathan appointed Mohammed Farouk, a professor, as the pioneer vice-chancellor and Abubakar Bafeto as Registrar.

The university admitted its first set of students during the 2011/2013 academic session.