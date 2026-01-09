Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle says Nigeria is mentally and tactically prepared for Saturday’s AFCON quarter-final clash against Algeria at the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

Chelle made the remarks during a pre-match press conference in Marrakech on Friday, underlining the Super Eagles’ clear focus on tactical discipline and mental strength.

He said the team would adopt a determined approach to outscore Algeria and rise to the challenge of a high-pressure quarter-final encounter.

“To win this game, we have to score goals. We analysed them, identified weaknesses and worked on a plan.

“The players’ mindset is crucial because this is a big game,” Chelle said.

He added that final training later today would fine-tune strategies, stressing unity, focus and readiness against what he described as a highly professional Algerian side.

In the same vein, Assistant captain Moses Simon said the team is motivated to rewrite history after Algeria’s 2019 semi-final win over Nigeria.

“We know what happened in 2019, but this is a different mindset.

“We have many hungry young players. Our goal is to win and make our dreams come true,” Simon said.

Saturday’s encounter will be the 25th senior meeting between the two sides, with Algeria holding a slight historical edge, while Nigeria famously triumphed on penalties in Morocco at the 1988 AFCON.

