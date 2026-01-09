Algeria coach Vladimir Petković says the Fennecs have the quality and mindset to extend their unbeaten run against Nigeria at the AFCON 2025 quarter-final clash in Morocco.

Petković made the remarks during a pre-match press conference in Marrakech on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Algeria will face Nigeria in a decisive AFCON 2025 encounter at the Stade de Marrakech on Saturday, with both sides targeting qualification.

Saturday’s encounter will be the 25th senior meeting between the two sides, with Algeria holding a slight historical edge, while Nigeria famously triumphed on penalties in Morocco at the 1988 AFCON.

Petković said defensive discipline and attacking efficiency would be decisive, insisting Algeria must leave nothing to chance against a strong Super Eagles side.

“Our mindset is strong. We are reliable and full of quality. Against Nigeria, every detail matters; we must defend and attack well, leaving nothing to chance,” he said.

Captain Riyad Mahrez said Algeria face home pressure to win, adding he hopes to crown what could be his final AFCON appearance with the continental title.

“There is pressure to win at home. Only the best team will progress.

“I hope to make my last AFCON special by winning the trophy,” he said.

