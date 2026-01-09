The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested six suspected kidnappers and rescued three abductees, following a raid on criminal hideouts in Angara and Fadaman Bauna villages of Lafia Local Government Area.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lafia.

He said that the operation was carried out by operatives attached to Assakio Division in collaboration with local vigilantes.

According to him, the suspects were arrested following a complaint received on 7 January, reporting that suspected kidnappers had invaded Angara village and abducted two females, leaving behind an infant.

He said that the complainant also alleged that a male member of the community was later kidnapped.

“Acting on the report, the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Shetima Mohammed, immediately ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators.

“The operation led to the storming of kidnappers’ hideouts in Angara and Fadaman Bauna forests, resulting in the arrest of six suspects and the rescue of three victims; two females and one male,” he said.

The police spokesman added that the victims were rescued unhurt, treated promptly and reunited with their families.

He further disclosed that the suspects had confessed to the crime and were transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for thorough investigation and prosecution.

Mr Nansel said that the commissioner has reassured residents of the command’s resolve to sustain its onslaught against all forms of criminality across the state.

The commissioner also urged members of the public to continue to provide timely and credible information to security agencies to enhance crime prevention and response.

(NAN)