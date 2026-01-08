The Rivers House of Assembly has served an impeachment notice on Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Ngọzi Odu.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the assembly, on Thursday, began impeachment proceeding against Governor Fubara and his Deputy, Mrs Odu, a professor over alleged gross misconduct.

Serving of the notices

The assembly, in a post on its official Facebook page on Thursday night, announced that it had served the deputy governor Mrs Odu, with the notice of her impeachment.

“The impeachment notice has been successfully served on the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Her Excellency Prof Ngozi Nma Odu,” the assembly wrote at about 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Exactly an hour later, the assembly also announced that Governor Fubara had been served too with an impeachment notice.

“The impeachment notice has been successfully served on the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara,” it wrote.

The Rivers assembly, which uploaded copies of impeachment notices on the Facebook page, did not indicate how they served the notices.

The serving of the notices occurred hours after the assembly began the impeachment proceeding against the governor and his deputy at about 10:15 a.m. on Thursday.

It also happened hours after the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State rejected the impeachment move against the two leaders who are both members of the party.

Previous impeachment attempts against Fubara

This is the third attempt by the Rivers assembly to impeach Mr Fubara since he became the governor of the state in 2023 amid feud between him and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the FCT minister.

The assembly first initiated an impeachment proceeding against Mr Fubara in October 2023 over allegations of gross misconduct.

But the impeachment process was dropped shortly after President Bola Tinubu mediated in the political rift between Mr Fubara and Mr Wike at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In December of that year, the lawmaker officially withdrew the impeachment notice against Governor Fubara following a peace deal signed by Messrs Fubara and Wike.

The peace deal later broke down with the Rivers Assembly stripping Governor Fubara of the power to appoint caretaker committees for local government councils.

In March 2025, the assembly, for the second time, began an impeachment process against Governor Fubara and his Deputy, Mrs Odu, after serving a notice of alleged misconduct against them.

While the process was ongoing, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers on 18 March 2025 and suspended all elected officials in the state, including the governor, for six months.

Mr Fubara only returned to office in September of that year after the president declared an end to the emergency rule following a second peace deal brokered in June between Messrs Fubara and Wike alongside their supporters.

The second peace deal recently broke down with Mr Wike accusing the governor of reneging on the terms of the latest agreement in the peace deal brokered by the president.

Mr Fubara recently defected from the PDP to the APC, apparently in the hope that he can receive political protection from the ruling party.