The Rivers House of Assembly has served a notice of alleged misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy Ngozi Odu, according to Channels TV.

It is unclear, for now, when the notice was served on the governor and his deputy.

This is the second time since Mr Fubara was sworn in in 2023 that lawmakers have attempted to impeach the governor. He has been engaged in a protracted political battle with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, for control of the political structure in the state.

Details later…

