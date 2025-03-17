The Rivers House of Assembly has served a notice of alleged misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy Ngozi Odu, according to Channels TV.
It is unclear, for now, when the notice was served on the governor and his deputy.
This is the second time since Mr Fubara was sworn in in 2023 that lawmakers have attempted to impeach the governor. He has been engaged in a protracted political battle with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, for control of the political structure in the state.
Details later…
|
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999