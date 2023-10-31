President Bola Tinubu has intervened in the political crisis in Rivers State between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who disclosed this to journalists, said Mr Tinubu made his decision known on Tuesday, during the meeting of the National Police Council, presided over by him (the president).

The police council headed by the president includes all the state governors and the FCT minister, many of whom were present for Tuesday’s meeting.

“We discussed a very serious national issue that has security implications and that is the problem emerging in Rivers State. The president in his usual leadership position intervened and that shows there will be peace in that state,” Mr Mohammed said.

Mr Mohammed said President Tinubu has so far exhibited the attributes of a father of all Nigerians.

“He has shown that he is a president for everybody; the president for PDP and president for APC by intervening today and bringing succour and solace to the people of Rivers and Nigeria,” he said.

PDP governors okay with Tinubu’s leadership

The Bauchi governor, a member of the opposition party, PDP, like Messrs Fubara and Wike, said governors elected under the platform of the opposition party are satisfied with the leadership qualities displayed by President Tinubu.

He said the opposition governors will continue to support the president in the discharge of his duties.

He said the governors were happy that there was no interference in the litigations that concerned all PDP Governors.

“I spoke on behalf of the PDP Governors and we extolled the leadership qualities of the President. We congratulated him for his success at the court and we also showed our appreciation that all the PDP Governors who went through the tribunal emerged victorious. We know that is leadership. There is professionalism in the conduct as well as the way and manner the judiciary is working under his leadership.

“He made sure he didn’t use his big hammer and biro to extricate or emasculate us as the opposition. We find this to be very good and going forward, we pledge that we are going to work with him to bring good governance to the people of Nigeria,” he stated.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported the crisis in Rivers, which culminated in the planned commencement of impeachment proceedings against Mr Fubara by the Rivers House of Assembly.

Most of the state lawmakers are believed to be loyal to Mr Wike, who helped install Mr Fubara before both men went their ways.

The state lawmakers, as part of their moves against Mr Fubara, had suspended the House Leader Edison Ehie and other three lawmakers – Victor Okoh (Bonny Constituency), Goodboy Sokari (Ahoada West Constituency) and Adulphus Timothy (Opobo/Nkoro Constituency) – said to be the governor’s loyalist.

The impeachment plot resulted in the bombing of a part of the Rivers House of Assembly Complex, and some police operatives firing teargas and water cannons at Governor Fubara along a road in Port Harcourt.

The governor, while reacting to the physical attack on him by some police operatives, said that security had been compromised in the state. He said he was ready to die for the state and the people of Rivers.

“They were shooting at me directly. But it doesn’t matter, somebody will die one day,” he said.

“I am not planning anything against anybody, but I don’t know where all things are coming from,” he added.

While the crisis was unfolding, some Nigerians, including a former federal commissioner of information, Edwin Clark, had asked President Tinubu to call his minister, Mr Wike, to order.

