Two members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Gombe State House of Assembly have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers, Gabriel Galadima Fushison, who represents Kaltungo West Constituency, and Malon Nimrod Yari of Shongom Constituency, formally announced their defection on Wednesday and later met with Governor Inuwa Yahaya at the Government House, Gombe.

They were led by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, alongside his deputy, Sadam Bello, and other principal officers of the Assembly.

The defecting legislators said their decision was motivated by what they described as Governor Yahaya’s inclusive style of governance, strong leadership and performance since assuming office.

According to them, party affiliation did not affect their relationship with the executive while they were in opposition, noting that their constituencies benefited from government projects and programmes.

“Our decision was driven by the governor’s fairness, accessibility and commitment to equitable development,” the lawmakers said, adding that they were convinced that joining the APC would allow them to better support the administration’s development agenda.

Mr Yahaya, while welcoming the lawmakers into the APC, described their defection as a vote of confidence in his administration and its people-oriented policies.

He assured them of equal treatment and full integration within the party, stressing that the APC in Gombe State remains a platform for unity, progress and service to the people.

The governor also commended the leadership of the State House of Assembly for what he described as sustained cooperation with the executive arm of government, noting that the cordial relationship between both arms has contributed to the peace and stability currently enjoyed in the state.

Mr Yahaya expressed confidence that unity within the party would translate into electoral success in the 2027 general elections in Gombe State and nationwide.

The defection is the latest in a series of political realignments in the state legislature.

Last year, the Minority Whip of the House, Zubairu Ayala, also defected from the PDP to the APC.

With the latest development, the APC now holds 23 of the 24 seats in the Gombe State House of Assembly, leaving the PDP with only one lawmaker in the chamber.