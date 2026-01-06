A high-capacity commercial bus caught fire on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, on Tuesday afternoon, causing traffic congestion for commuters travelling towards the Iyana Oworo axis.

The incident occurred around 1:00 p.m. near the Adekunle section of the bridge, according to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

In a statement posted on its official X account, LASTMA said the burning bus obstructed traffic on the bridge, prompting the deployment of traffic officers to the scene.

“A high-capacity bus is on fire on the Third Mainland Bridge, by Adekunle, inwards Iyana Oworo, affecting traffic. Efforts are ongoing to put out the fire, and our officers are on scene managing the traffic situation,” the statement said.

A subsequent update confirmed that personnel of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were actively battling the blaze.

No casualties were reported as of the time of filing this report, and the cause of the fire had yet to be determined.

The Third Mainland Bridge, an 11.8-kilometre link between Lagos Island and the mainland, is one of the city’s busiest transport corridors and frequently experiences disruptions from accidents, vehicle breakdowns and fire incidents.

In 2018, a bus and another vehicle caught fire near the same Adekunle section, disrupting traffic — though without reported fatalities.

The bridge has also been the site of various crashes, including one in 2022 that claimed lives at the Adekunle interchange.

Authorities enforce traffic and safety regulations on the bridge due to its heavy daily traffic volume, with any incident often triggering widespread congestion across adjoining routes in Lagos.