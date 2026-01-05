John Kojo-Brambaifa, a former senator from Bayelsa State, is dead.

Mr Brambaifa, who had represented Bayelsa West District in the 5th National Assembly, died on Saturday at an Abuja hospital. He was 81.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa expressed sadness on Monday over the passing of the former senator, whom he described as an illustrious son of Bayelsa and an astute politician who distinguished himself in public service.

“Bayelsa and Nigeria have lost an elder statesman, amiable gentleman, astute politician and a great community leader.

“Brambaifa left a legacy of unblemished and committed service to Nigeria, the old Rivers State, Bayelsa and indeed his community,” the governor said in a condolence message issued to reporters by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah.

“On behalf of the Government of Bayelsa State, I extend sincere condolences to the Brambaifa family and the Agbere community in Sagbama Local Government Area, where he hailed from,” Mr Diri said.

The governor urged his family and community at large to be comforted by Mr Brambaifa’s meritorious service and remarkable public and political career.

Until his death, Mr Brambaifa was the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Agriculture in Bassambiri, Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

He was also a past chairman of Sagbama Local Government Council in the old Rivers State and a former chairman of the Bayelsa State Board of Internal Revenue.

(NAN)