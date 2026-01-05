Nigeria’s Super Eagles are set to face Mozambique’s Mambas tonight in a Round of 16 clash at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Eagles enter the knockout phase on the back of a convincing group-stage campaign.

They won all three of their matches against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda, scoring eight goals in the process to finish top of their group with maximum points.

Mozambique, on their part, are making history at this year’s tournament, having reached the AFCON knockout rounds for the first time.

Their qualification came after a breakthrough group-stage victory over Gabon, the first AFCON finals win in the country’s history.

Though labelled underdogs, the Mambas have shown grit and belief, scoring in back-to-back matches and growing into the competition as it has progressed.

Nigeria have a strong record against Mozambique and remain unbeaten in five previous meetings, including a 3–0 AFCON group-stage win in 2010 and a 3–2 friendly victory in 2023.

Mozambique will be without defender Nené and midfielder Edmilson, who are sidelined with muscle and knee injuries, respectively.

Though Nigeria also have their Injury concerns, several regular starters like Ademola Lookman, Captain Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi are expected to return after being rested for the game against Uganda

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates as the Super Eagles seek to progress to the next phase

Kick-off is 8:00 p.m.

Nigeria and Mozambique have named their starting line-ups for their AFCON 2025 Round of 16 clash in Fès, with both sides showing clear intent from kick-off.

For Nigeria, head coach Eric Chelle has selected a strong attacking XI led by Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, with Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka providing support in midfield. Wilfred Ndidi captains the side from the centre, while Stanley Nwabali starts in goal. Akor Adams also gets a starting role up front.

Mozambique line up with Geny and Faizal as their main attacking threats, supported by Reinildo and Bruno Langa at the back. Siluane starts in goal as the Mambas look to cause an upset.

Starting XI

1. 23 Stanley Nwabali

2. 2 Bright Osayi-Samuel

3. 4 Wilfred Ndidi (C)

4. 6 Semi Ajayi

5. 7 Ademola Lookman

6. 8 Frank Onyeka

7. 9 Victor Osimhen

8. 13 Bruno Onyemaechi

9. 17 Alex Iwobi

10. 21 Calvin Bassey

11. 22 Akor Adams

Substitutes

Francis Uzoho, Zaidu Sanusi, Chidozie Nnadi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Igoh Ogbu, Moses Simon, Amas Obasogie, Paul Onuachu, Raphael Onyedika, Chidozie Awaziem, Chidera Ejuke, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Samuel Chukwueze, Salim Fago

Mozambique

Starting XI

1. 1 Siluane

2. 5 Bruno Langa

3. 7 Pelembe

4. 9 Faizal

5. 10 Geny

6. 15 Reinildo

7. 16 Amade

8. 17 Sitoe

9. 19 Quembo

10. 21 Guimaraes

11. 23 Cabral

Substitutes

Matola, Jone, Chambuco, Kambala, Gabriel, Bonde, Zavala, Ratifo, Cherene, Vilanculos, Amido, Francisco, Melito, Loborino

Both teams are on the pitch and we start with the national anthem of Nigeria before Mozambique take their turn

Calvin Bassey with usual prayers as we are now set for kickoff

It’s raining in Fez, hopefully the Super Eagles will also rain goals on this Round of 16 clash

A bit of delay.. the players have continued their warm up

KICKOFF! Mozambique’s Mambas officially get the game underway

OFFSIDE: Osimhen gets the ball in the net but it will count… Frank Onyeka with the pass for the Galatasaray striker

CAF President Patrice Motsepe among those watching this game

Iwobi with an ambitious attempt from distance but the Mozambique keeper parries out for a corner kick

Good run by Ademola Lookman but his pass well intercepted by the Mozambique defence

Another free kick for Nigeria in a promising position

Ball goes into touch for a corner kick to Nigeria

Semi Ajayi gets his head to the ball but his effort cleared off the line

Goal… Nigeria 1-0 Mozambique

Ademola Lookman with the goal for Super Eagles

Nigeria Beat Cameroon 2–0 in the 2023 Round of 16, Ademola Lookman scoring both goals

The Atalanta man has started again in Morocco against Mozambique

GOAL!!! Osimhen doubles the lead for Super Eagles

Second goal for Osimhen at 2025 AFCON tournament

Pre-assist for both Nigeria goals was supplied by Alex Iwobi… The Fulham man is having another great game

Free kick for Nigeria

Two goals from Lookman and Osimhen in the 20th and 25th minutes puts Nigeria on course for their 62nd AFCON victory…. Only Egypt with 63 wins have more than Nigeria

YELLOW CARD: Wilfred Ndidi booked by the referee

Mozambique is playing their 19th AFCON game today and they have the unwanted record of conceding in all of the games

Three minutes added time as we approach the end of the first half

YELLOW CARD: Frank Onyeka booked by the referee

Half Time: Nigeria 2-0 Mozambique

Second half underway as Super Eagles get the game back on

Bright start by Nigeria… Osimhen with the third goal for Nigeria

50 minutes gone: Nigeria 3-0 Mozambique

The Mozambique keeper being attended to by the medics

Goalkeeper Siluane back on his feet as Nigeria take a free kick

Nigeria have conceded 99 goals in AFCON history… Will Mozambique scored the 100th goal against Nigeria tonight

60 minutes gone: Nigeria 3-0 Mozambique

The Super Eagles have scored 11 goals so far in the four games played at AFCON 2025

YELLOW CARD: Bruno Langa gets booked for a foul against Calvin Bassey

Great effort by Akor Adams but his curling effort fails to hit the target

SUBSTITUTION: Victor Osimhen makes way for Moses Simon

Nigerian legends Victor Ikepba and Tijani Babaginda watching the Super Eagles live in Fez tonight

Nigeria with 18 shots compared to Mozambique’s two… The dominance has been overwhelming

GOAL!! Akor Adams with a ferocious shot makes it 4-0

Lookman inches away from making it 5-0 … Still 4-0

The Super Eagles Eagles have never won all their first four games at any AFCON tournament… Eric Chelle’s men are course to do that in Morocco

The Super Eagles have had eight shots on target in this game while Mozambique have none

Double substitution for Nigeria as Raphael Onyedika and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in for Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka

The Super Eagles are the first team to score four goals in a match at AFCON 2025.

Another double change Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams make way for Paul Onuachu and Samuel Chukwueze

Late Yellow card for Calvin Bassey

Full Time: Nigeria 4-0 Mozambique