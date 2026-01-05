Nigeria’s Super Eagles are set to face Mozambique’s Mambas tonight in a Round of 16 clash at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
The Eagles enter the knockout phase on the back of a convincing group-stage campaign.
They won all three of their matches against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda, scoring eight goals in the process to finish top of their group with maximum points.
Mozambique, on their part, are making history at this year’s tournament, having reached the AFCON knockout rounds for the first time.
Their qualification came after a breakthrough group-stage victory over Gabon, the first AFCON finals win in the country’s history.
Though labelled underdogs, the Mambas have shown grit and belief, scoring in back-to-back matches and growing into the competition as it has progressed.
Nigeria have a strong record against Mozambique and remain unbeaten in five previous meetings, including a 3–0 AFCON group-stage win in 2010 and a 3–2 friendly victory in 2023.
Mozambique will be without defender Nené and midfielder Edmilson, who are sidelined with muscle and knee injuries, respectively.
Though Nigeria also have their Injury concerns, several regular starters like Ademola Lookman, Captain Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi are expected to return after being rested for the game against Uganda
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates as the Super Eagles seek to progress to the next phase
Kick-off is 8:00 p.m.
Nigeria and Mozambique have named their starting line-ups for their AFCON 2025 Round of 16 clash in Fès, with both sides showing clear intent from kick-off.
For Nigeria, head coach Eric Chelle has selected a strong attacking XI led by Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, with Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka providing support in midfield. Wilfred Ndidi captains the side from the centre, while Stanley Nwabali starts in goal. Akor Adams also gets a starting role up front.
Mozambique line up with Geny and Faizal as their main attacking threats, supported by Reinildo and Bruno Langa at the back. Siluane starts in goal as the Mambas look to cause an upset.
Starting XI
1. 23 Stanley Nwabali
2. 2 Bright Osayi-Samuel
3. 4 Wilfred Ndidi (C)
4. 6 Semi Ajayi
5. 7 Ademola Lookman
6. 8 Frank Onyeka
7. 9 Victor Osimhen
8. 13 Bruno Onyemaechi
9. 17 Alex Iwobi
10. 21 Calvin Bassey
11. 22 Akor Adams
Substitutes
Francis Uzoho, Zaidu Sanusi, Chidozie Nnadi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Igoh Ogbu, Moses Simon, Amas Obasogie, Paul Onuachu, Raphael Onyedika, Chidozie Awaziem, Chidera Ejuke, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Samuel Chukwueze, Salim Fago
Mozambique
Starting XI
1. 1 Siluane
2. 5 Bruno Langa
3. 7 Pelembe
4. 9 Faizal
5. 10 Geny
6. 15 Reinildo
7. 16 Amade
8. 17 Sitoe
9. 19 Quembo
10. 21 Guimaraes
11. 23 Cabral
Substitutes
Matola, Jone, Chambuco, Kambala, Gabriel, Bonde, Zavala, Ratifo, Cherene, Vilanculos, Amido, Francisco, Melito, Loborino
Both teams are on the pitch and we start with the national anthem of Nigeria before Mozambique take their turn
Calvin Bassey with usual prayers as we are now set for kickoff
It’s raining in Fez, hopefully the Super Eagles will also rain goals on this Round of 16 clash
A bit of delay.. the players have continued their warm up
KICKOFF! Mozambique’s Mambas officially get the game underway
OFFSIDE: Osimhen gets the ball in the net but it will count… Frank Onyeka with the pass for the Galatasaray striker
CAF President Patrice Motsepe among those watching this game
Iwobi with an ambitious attempt from distance but the Mozambique keeper parries out for a corner kick
Good run by Ademola Lookman but his pass well intercepted by the Mozambique defence
Another free kick for Nigeria in a promising position
Ball goes into touch for a corner kick to Nigeria
Semi Ajayi gets his head to the ball but his effort cleared off the line
Goal… Nigeria 1-0 Mozambique
Ademola Lookman with the goal for Super Eagles
Nigeria Beat Cameroon 2–0 in the 2023 Round of 16, Ademola Lookman scoring both goals
The Atalanta man has started again in Morocco against Mozambique
GOAL!!! Osimhen doubles the lead for Super Eagles
Second goal for Osimhen at 2025 AFCON tournament
Pre-assist for both Nigeria goals was supplied by Alex Iwobi… The Fulham man is having another great game
Free kick for Nigeria
Two goals from Lookman and Osimhen in the 20th and 25th minutes puts Nigeria on course for their 62nd AFCON victory…. Only Egypt with 63 wins have more than Nigeria
YELLOW CARD: Wilfred Ndidi booked by the referee
Mozambique is playing their 19th AFCON game today and they have the unwanted record of conceding in all of the games
Three minutes added time as we approach the end of the first half
YELLOW CARD: Frank Onyeka booked by the referee
Half Time: Nigeria 2-0 Mozambique
Second half underway as Super Eagles get the game back on
Bright start by Nigeria… Osimhen with the third goal for Nigeria
50 minutes gone: Nigeria 3-0 Mozambique
The Mozambique keeper being attended to by the medics
Goalkeeper Siluane back on his feet as Nigeria take a free kick
Nigeria have conceded 99 goals in AFCON history… Will Mozambique scored the 100th goal against Nigeria tonight
60 minutes gone: Nigeria 3-0 Mozambique
The Super Eagles have scored 11 goals so far in the four games played at AFCON 2025
YELLOW CARD: Bruno Langa gets booked for a foul against Calvin Bassey
Great effort by Akor Adams but his curling effort fails to hit the target
SUBSTITUTION: Victor Osimhen makes way for Moses Simon
Nigerian legends Victor Ikepba and Tijani Babaginda watching the Super Eagles live in Fez tonight
Nigeria with 18 shots compared to Mozambique’s two… The dominance has been overwhelming
GOAL!! Akor Adams with a ferocious shot makes it 4-0
Lookman inches away from making it 5-0 … Still 4-0
The Super Eagles Eagles have never won all their first four games at any AFCON tournament… Eric Chelle’s men are course to do that in Morocco
The Super Eagles have had eight shots on target in this game while Mozambique have none
Double substitution for Nigeria as Raphael Onyedika and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in for Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka
The Super Eagles are the first team to score four goals in a match at AFCON 2025.
Another double change Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams make way for Paul Onuachu and Samuel Chukwueze
Late Yellow card for Calvin Bassey
Full Time: Nigeria 4-0 Mozambique