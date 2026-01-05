The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has entered its unforgiving phase. At this stage, there are no reruns, no explanations and no room for recovery. One bad night, one loose pass, one lost duel, and the journey ends.

Already, Senegal, Mali, hosts Morocco and Cameroon have punched their tickets to the quarter-finals.

Four more will follow after the Round of 16, while the rest will pack their bags.

Tonight in Fès, the spotlight swings firmly onto Nigeria.

At the Complexe Sportif de Fès, the Super Eagles face the Mambas of Mozambique in a knockout duel heavy with consequence.

Nigeria arrive as group winners with confidence and depth. Mozambique arrive with belief, momentum and nothing to lose.

At this level, tactics matter, but individuals decide tournaments.

Here are five players who could tilt the night, for Nigeria or for Mozambique.

Victor Osimhen; the ultimate disruptor

AFCON knockout football is built for moments, and few African players create chaos like Osimhen.

The 2023 CAF African Footballer of the Year featured in all three of Nigeria’s group games, captaining the side in the 3–1 win over Uganda and leading with authority rather than noise.

While his AFCON goal tally does not yet reflect his stature, the 27-year-old remains Nigeria’s most feared weapon.

One run in behind. One aerial duel. One penalty won from nothing. Osimhen does not need volume to change games, just one window.

Ademola Lookman; Mr AFCON momentum

Some players rise at AFCON. Lookman thrives in it.

The Atalanta forward has been Nigeria’s most decisive attacker so far, directly involved in four goals during the group stage; two goals and two assists in just two matches. Across nine AFCON appearances, he now boasts five goals and three assists, elite production at continental level.

Lookman was rewarded with a place in the AFCON Group Stage Best XI, alongside Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle.

When Nigeria break at speed, Lookman is the blade.

Geny Catamo; Mozambique’s sharpest edge

If Nigeria switch off for even a second, Catamo will punish them.

The 24 year old right winger has pace to burn and a cultured left foot capable of producing goals from nothing. During the group stage, he was directly involved in three goals for Mozambique, two goals and one assist, and remains the Mambas’ primary attacking outlet.

Nigeria’s left side, whoever occupies it, must stay switched on. Catamo does not need many invitations.

Alex Iwobi; the silent conductor

He will not dominate highlights. He rarely trends.

But Nigeria do not function without Iwobi.

Under Chelle, the former Arsenal midfielder has become the connective tissue of the Super Eagles, receiving under pressure, breaking lines with passes and dictating rhythm when chaos threatens.

In knockout football, composure is currency. Iwobi provides it.

If Nigeria control this game, chances are he will be at the centre of it.

Reinildo Mandava; the general at the back

Experience travels well in tournaments.

Reinildo arrives in Morocco with pedigree and history. In July 2025, he became the first Mozambican to play in the English Premier League after signing for Sunderland; a landmark moment for his country.

Now 31, Reinildo offers tactical flexibility, capable of playing wing-back, left-back or centre-back, the role he has occupied most during AFCON 2025. His résumé includes spells at Benfica, LOSC Lille and Atlético Madrid, and Mozambique will rely on his leadership to survive Nigeria’s waves.

If the Mambas resist early pressure, Reinildo will be central to it.

Final word

Nigeria carry pedigree, depth and ambition. Mozambique carry hunger, freedom and belief.

At AFCON’s business end, that collision can be explosive.

One mistake ends the dream. One moment writes history.

Tonight in Fès, these five men will decide which flag keeps flying.