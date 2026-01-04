Mali have secured a quarter-final place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after edging Tunisia 3–2 on penalties following a tense 1–1 draw after extra time on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Round of 16 contest was decided by spot kicks after Lassine Sinayoko’s stoppage-time penalty cancelled Firat Chaouat’s late opener.

Tunisia struck first in the 88th minute when Chaouat powered home a header from Elias Saad’s cross to spark celebrations.

Mali, however, forced extra time in dramatic fashion as Sinayoko calmly converted from the spot in the 90+6th minute.

Earlier, Tunisia suffered an injury setback as defender Dylan Bronn was forced off in the opening stages of the match.

Mali’s task grew tougher in the 27th minute when Wayo Coulibaly was sent off for a mistimed challenge on Hannibal Mejbri.

Despite their numerical advantage, Tunisia failed to dominate before the break, with both sides heading into halftime scoreless.

After the interval, Tunisia pressed forward but were repeatedly denied by Mali’s disciplined defence and goalkeeper, Djigui Diarra.

Extra time yielded few clear chances, as fatigue set in and both teams approached the contest cautiously.

The match was eventually settled in a penalty shoot-out, where Mali showed greater composure from the spot.

Diarra emerged as the hero, making crucial saves as Mali converted three penalties to Tunisia’s two.

Reacting after the match, Diarra said resilience and belief carried Mali through the contest.

“We knew it would be difficult, especially after the red card,” Diarra said.

“We stayed united, followed the coach’s instructions and fought until the end,” he added.

“When it went to penalties, we believed it was our moment, and I was thinking of the Malian people.”

Mali will now face Senegal in the quarter-finals following the Teranga Lions’ 3–1 win over Sudan.

