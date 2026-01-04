The Nigeria Police Force has removed Joseph Udoh, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the GRA Police Station in Asaba, Delta State, in response to a public outcry over allegations that Mr Udoh, a chief superintendent of police, allegedly intimidated and extorted a citizen who helped a dying stranger.

How it happened

Although the alleged intimidation and extortion occurred in early 2025, the public outcry against it gained traction after the victim, Tomi Wojuola, shared his ordeal on Facebook on 31 December 2025.

Mr Wojuola, in the post, detailed how he was detained by the police on the allegation of murder after the stranger he took to a hospital later died.

He also narrated how he was threatened by Mr Udoh and other officers who allegedly “emptied” his bank account before releasing him on bail.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that, upon sharing his ordeal on Saturday, the Police Complaint Response Unit confirmed that Mr Udoh has been summoned for questioning.

‘Removed and sanctioned’

Reacting in a post on his X handle on Saturday evening, the police spokesperson in Delta State, Bright Edafe, announced that the DPO has now been “removed” and sanctioned.

“The guy (Wojuola) has since been contacted, the DPO removed and sanctioned, and the money refunded,” Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, wrote.

The police spokesperson did not provide details of the sanction imposed on the DPO and the refunded amount that was allegedly taken from the victim’s account by the officers.

Police brutality and extortion in Nigeria

Cases of police brutality, extortion and other unprofessional activities in Nigeria have continued despite sanctions by police authorities, such as dismissal from service.

In 2024, for instance, the police in Imo State ordered an orderly room trial of four officers seen in a viral video clip extorting motorists in the state.

In August of the same year, police operatives in Bayelsa State extorted N3 million from a Nigerian man at gunpoint the same year.

The officers were subsequently arrested after the victim petitioned the police authorities.

The police operatives later returned the N3 million to the victim, about three weeks later.