The Super Eagles of Nigeria walked through the Africa Cup of Nations group stage with a perfect record, but the numbers only tell part of the story.

Three games, three wins. Nine points. A commanding finish at the top of the group. On the surface, Nigeria’s group-stage campaign at AFCON 2025 looks flawless. Yet beneath the results lie lessons, some encouraging, others unsettling, as the tournament shifts into its most unforgiving phase.

A scrappy 2–1 opener against Tanzania set the tone. A thrilling 3–2 victory over Tunisia followed, high on intensity but laced with late anxiety. Then came the composed 3–1 dismantling of Uganda, a game that doubled as both rotation exercise and statement.

With knockout football looming, here’s a clear-eyed verdict on what worked for Nigeria, and what must improve if this run is to end with silverware.

What worked for Nigeria

Onyeka’s engine vs Tunisia changed everything

Eric Chelle’s biggest tactical win of the group stage came in midfield against Tunisia. After pairing Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi in the opener, the coach adjusted; introducing Frank Onyeka to inject legs, aggression and balance.

With Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams pressing high, Onyeka’s energy allowed Iwobi to focus on progression rather than protection. Ndidi, in turn, covered less ground and played smarter. The result? Nigeria controlled central areas and dictated the rhythm until fatigue crept in late.

It was a subtle change, but a decisive one.

Left-back rivalry raised standards

Zaidu Sanusi’s performance against Tanzania was alarming. Poor defensive concentration, ineffective delivery and costly lapses set off alarms.

That opened the door for Bruno Onyemaechi, and the Olympiacos defender walked through it with purpose. Solid defensively against Tunisia and decisive against Uganda, Onyemaechi played with hunger and clarity. His perfectly weighted pocket pass against Uganda created Paul Onuachu’s opener.

Competition sharpened Nigeria’s left flank, and that can only be healthy going forward.

Rotation vs Uganda paid Immediate dividends

With qualification already secured, Chelle rotated heavily against Uganda. It wasn’t just about rest, it was about trust.

Raphael Onyedika announced himself with a commanding brace. Samuel Chukwueze reminded everyone of his creativity. Paul Onuachu offered a different profile up front. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru brought energy and incision.

Nigeria didn’t just rotate, they revealed depth. And in tournament football, depth wins titles.

Iwobi finally freed

Few players were under more scrutiny at AFCON 2023 than Alex Iwobi. The criticism was loud enough to push him off social media.

At AFCON 2025, the story is different.

Chelle has unlocked Iwobi by freeing him from excessive defensive responsibility. Even when deployed deeper, he now plays forward; breaking lines, linking phases, and accelerating Nigeria’s transitions. No one else in the squad progresses the ball quite like him.

Sometimes form isn’t about talent. It’s about trust and positioning.

What didn’t work

Risking an injured goalkeeper

Nigeria finished the group stage without a clean sheet, and Stanley Nwabali’s condition played a part.

Against both Tanzania and Tunisia, the Chippa United goalkeeper struggled with mobility and sharpness. He later admitted he was managing injuries. Two of the goals conceded were preventable.

At this level, an injured goalkeeper is a liability. In knockout football, that margin can end campaigns. Chelle cannot afford that gamble again.

Zaidu’s indiscipline remains a problem

Zaidu Sanusi’s issues were not isolated to one game. Offensively, his decision-making continues to undermine promising positions, overhit crosses, mistimed cutbacks, poor judgment.

Defensively, he remains vulnerable in one-on-one situations, as Tanzania exploited. Athleticism alone won’t survive elite knockout opposition.

Game management vs Tunisia nearly cost everything

Up until the 70th minute against Tunisia, Nigeria were flawless. Three goals up. Total control.

Then came the gamble.

Frank Onyeka and Akor Adams were withdrawn for Chidera Ejuke and Moses Simon, with the aim of stretching play further. Instead, structure disappeared. Tunisia scored twice. Panic followed.

Nigeria survived, but survival isn’t a strategy.

From the Round of 16 onward, in-game decisions will define Nigeria’s fate. Control, not chaos, must guide Chelle’s choices.

Final word

Nigeria’s group stage was successful, but not perfect. The Super Eagles look dangerous, deep and dynamic. They also look vulnerable, especially when concentration dips.

At AFCON, brilliance gets you through groups. Balance wins titles.

The margin for error is gone now.