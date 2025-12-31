The Super Eagles signed off their Group C campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a measured 3–1 victory over Uganda in Fès, finishing top of the group with a perfect nine points and momentum firmly on their side.

Goals from Paul Onuachu and a second-half brace by Raphael Onyedika ensured Nigeria brushed aside the Cranes despite widespread rotation by head coach Eric Chelle.

Yet, beneath the comfort of the scoreline, the match offered a familiar mix of encouragement and warning signs as the tournament now tilts toward its decisive phase.

Below are the key takeaways from Nigeria’s final group outing in Morocco.

Victor Osimhen: Leading from the front, not the scoresheet

With Wilfred Ndidi rested, Victor Osimhen wore the captain’s armband and delivered a performance that went far beyond goals and sprints.

The Super Eagles’ talisman led with authority, constantly organising teammates, engaging match officials, and stepping in to calm tensions whenever the game threatened to boil over. His leadership was evident in his decision-making too; selfless in possession, intelligent in movement, and fully committed to the collective cause.

Osimhen linked superbly with Paul Onuachu, dragging defenders out of position and creating space for others to exploit. Though he didn’t get on the scoresheet, his influence was unmistakable. It was a mature display that answered lingering doubts about his leadership credentials and showed Nigeria have a dependable on-field general even when Ndidi is absent.

Same script, new game: Nigeria’s defensive warning lights stay on

For all the control Nigeria enjoyed, one uncomfortable statistic continues to grow.

The Super Eagles have now conceded in six consecutive matches, and once again it came from a brief lapse in concentration. Uganda’s lone goal, finished by Rogers Mato, arrived during a momentary defensive switch-off; the kind of error that has repeatedly crept into Nigeria’s game.

While it didn’t alter the outcome here, knockout football is far less forgiving. Nigeria’s attacking firepower can overwhelm most opponents, but Chelle knows that championship-winning teams are built on defensive authority. Tightening concentration, especially in low-pressure moments, will be non-negotiable as the stakes rise in the upcoming matches.

Midfield shift: Onyedika seizes his moment as the guard changes

With qualification already secured, Chelle rotated heavily, and the midfield was where the changes spoke loudest.

Raphael Onyedika and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru formed a new-look pivot, and after a tentative opening spell, they settled into impressive rhythm. Onyedika, in particular, delivered a statement performance. Often seen as Wilfred Ndidi’s understudy, the Club Brugge midfielder dictated tempo, broke lines, and arrived decisively in the box to score twice.

His showing was commanding, composed and authoritative, proof that Nigeria possess a reliable alternative when Ndidi is unavailable.

Dele-Bashiru, meanwhile, played a quieter role. His energy in transition was useful, but much of the midfield burden fell on Onyedika. It worked on the night, but balance in tougher matches will be key.

Onuachu’s statement evening: More than just a target man

Handed his first start of the tournament, Paul Onuachu responded with a complete centre-forward display.

After missing an early chance created by Osimhen, the Trabzonspor striker showed composure to open the scoring. Beyond the goal, his intelligence stood out. Onuachu repeatedly dropped deep to link play, occupied defenders effectively, and played a crucial role in the build-up to Onyedika’s second goal by spreading play wide to Samuel Chukwueze.

It was a performance that strengthened his case as a complementary partner to Osimhen, perhaps offering a more natural foil than Akor Adams depending on the tactical demands of each match.

First taste of AFCON: Alebiosu learns the hard way

Ryan Alebiosu’s Super Eagles debut was encouraging, but also instructive.

The young full-back looked sharp, energetic and fearless going forward, offering width and aggression from the right. However, his exuberance occasionally betrayed him defensively. He was caught out of position more than once and struggled when isolated against direct runners.

It was a solid first step, but also a reminder that AFCON knockout football demands discipline as much as enthusiasm. Alebiosu has promise, but refinement will determine how soon he can be trusted in high-stakes matches.

The bigger picture

Nigeria leave the group stage unbeaten, confident and well-stocked with attacking solutions. But the margins are tightening.

Leadership is emerging, depth is being tested, and tactical flexibility is growing. Yet defensive lapses remain the lingering concern. As the Super Eagles move into the knockout rounds, the balance between flair and control will define just how far this team can go.

The talent is clear. The lessons, too, are unmistakable.