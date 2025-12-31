Nigeria closed out their Group C campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with authority, swatting aside Uganda 3–1 in Fès to complete a flawless group-stage run and underline their growing depth under head coach Eric Chelle.

Already assured of qualification and top spot, Super Eagles entered Tuesday night with freedom to rotate and Chelle took full advantage.

Eight changes were made from the side that edged Tunisia in a five-goal thriller, yet the result was the same: control, quality and conviction.

Uganda, chasing survival, fought early but ultimately cracked: finishing the contest with ten men and no answer to Nigeria’s intensity, movement and individual brilliance.

What followed was a showcase of squad depth and tactical clarity, as several fringe names seized their moment on the AFCON stage.

Below is how the Super Eagles rated in a game they dominated from first whistle to last.

Francis Uzoho – 6.0

Drafted in for the rested Stanley Nwabali, Uzoho enjoyed a calm evening. Uganda offered little threat, but when called upon he was clean with his handling, composed under pressure and tidy in distribution.

It was a tough one to concede after such a controlled display throughout.

Ryan Alebiosu – 6.5

A full Super Eagles debut for the young full-back, and he showed promise. Not yet at Ola Aina’s level, but Alebiosu offered energy, supported the attack and handled his defensive responsibilities with maturity. Unfortunately the defender ended the game injured with a deep cut and his availability for the remainder of the tournament is presently uncertain.

Igoh Ogbu – 6.8

Handed his AFCON debut alongside Calvin Bassey, Ogbu looked assured for long spells. Read danger well and competed strongly, though more minutes will sharpen his decision-making at this level.

Calvin Bassey – 7.5

Locked in a physical duel all night with Uganda’s danger man of Nigerian decent; Uche Ikpeazu, and largely won it.

Dominant in the air, aggressive in the tackle and vocal at the back, Bassey provided the platform Nigeria built from.

Bruno Onyemaechi – 6.9

Another confident outing at left-back. Solid defensively and progressive going forward, his performances against Tunisia and Uganda now raise genuine questions about Zaidu Sanusi’s place in the XI.

Raphael Onyedika – 8.0

This was his night. Making his first competitive start under Chelle, Onyedika delivered a statement performance capped by two superb second-half goals.

Sharp in possession, intelligent in his positioning and decisive in front of goal, Man of the Match by distance.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 7.7

Energy, drive and intelligence from midfield. Deployed centrally, he made clever late runs and was rewarded with a brilliant assist for Paul Onuachu’s opener, ghosting into space before squaring with composure.

Moses Simon – 7.4

Uganda simply could not live with him. Slippery, direct and relentless, Simon tormented defenders throughout. Nearly added a goal late on and took over the captain’s armband after Osimhen’s withdrawal.

Samuel Chukwueze – 7.7

A creative masterclass. Two assists, constant menace down the right and excellent vision throughout. His floated deliveries repeatedly found Nigeria’s tall forwards, and his understanding with Alebiosu showed encouraging signs.

Victor Osimhen – 7.5

Captain for the night and leader in every sense. Less frantic, more composed, Osimhen embraced responsibility; calming teammates, stretching the defence and drawing the foul that led to Uganda’s goalkeeper being sent off. Unlucky not to score.

Paul Onuachu – 7.5

Missed an early sitter but responded like a seasoned striker, nodding home Nigeria’s opener. Held the ball up well, linked play effectively and showed he can be a genuine foil for Osimhen.

Substitutes

Chidozie Awaziem – 6.0

Replaced Bassey at halftime and slotted in smoothly. Had a golden chance to score but dragged wide.

Zaidu Sanusi – 5.8

Introduced midway through the second half. Limited impact, though he did test the defence with a snapshot that was blocked.

Tochukwu Nnadi – 6.0

Lively cameo. Neat passing, good movement and won a couple of useful free-kicks.

Akor Adams – NA

Salim Fago Lawal – NA

Big Picture

Three games. Three wins. Goals spread across the squad. Debuts handed out. Depth tested, and delivered.

Nigeria leave the group stage not just as contenders, but as a team growing in confidence and cohesion. If this performance was about rotation and opportunity, the message was clear: the Super Eagles are no longer reliant on one path to victory, and that might be their biggest strength heading into the knockout rounds.