Nigeria’s 3–2 win over Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations in Fès was another statement night for the Super Eagles; attacking brilliance, qualification secured, and momentum firmly on their side.

But while the goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman stole the headlines, attention also turned to the other end of the pitch, where Stanley Nwabali endured a demanding evening between the posts.

The Chippa United goalkeeper cut a concerned figure late in the game, visibly discomforted after conceding twice as Tunisia pushed relentlessly.

Post-match, Nwabali addressed the goals conceded, an injury scare, and the tight-knit spirit among Nigeria’s goalkeepers, offering insight into the mental and physical demands of tournament football at AFCON 2025.

Clean sheets, pressure and the reality of modern football

For Nwabali, the frustration of conceding goals cuts deep, especially in a competition where fine margins define legacies.

“First game, second game, we were trying to keep a clean sheet. But, you know, football has improved a lot. It’s not something you just go in and just come out and play.

“Everyone wants to come, you see. So, we really don’t wish to concede. We really wish to keep a clean sheet.

“It pains me a lot when I concede, but we keep going as a team.”

Nigeria’s aggressive pressing style has made them one of the most watchable teams in Morocco, but it has also exposed the defence late in matches. Against Tunisia, that pressure eventually told, something Nwabali admitted was emotionally difficult, even in victory.

Playing through pain for country

Concerns grew when the goalkeeper appeared to be struggling physically, but Nwabali revealed he had been carrying a knock, and chose to push through it.

“Yeah, I was injured. I was injured, but with the help of team doctors and the physios, I’m able to stand on the pitch to play because it’s quite tough for me because it’s not something you come out to say.

“But most times, when you see online, yeah, it’s true.

“You understand me, but I’m always a strong man. So, I try to just represent my country. You understand me? So, yeah.”

In a tournament where squad depth and resilience are constantly tested, Nwabali’s words underlined the sacrifices players make to keep Nigeria competitive on the continental stage.

Inside the Super Eagles’ goalkeeping brotherhood

Beyond the result, one of Nwabali’s most passionate moments came when discussing the goalkeeping department, a unit often scrutinised but, internally, tightly bonded.

“They are such nice guys. I won’t lie. My first Afcon was with Francis.

“He’s one guy I wish to work with. I’m not talking about Amas because I know Amas in the league before maybe leaving the Nigerian league or something. But these guys are amazing guys.”

“I’m standing here telling you these guys are amazing guys. They are like my family. They are like my brother, like everything.

“These guys, they cover me, we cover each other. You understand me? No bad thoughts, no bad energy. So, I really wish a lot of people learn from these guys.”

At a tournament where pressure can fracture squads, Nwabali painted a picture of unity, one he believes should be a blueprint beyond football.

The set-piece goal and lessons learned

Asked directly about Tunisia’s goal from a set-piece, one that sparked debate, the goalkeeper was pragmatic.

“Talking about the goal. You know, set-pieces is something you can’t correct.

“It happens. We score with set-pieces and they score back with set-pieces. Yeah, we try to win today.

“Win, but no, you can’t correct certain things. Sometimes you try to correct certain things about set-pieces or something, but, you know, probably this is what they do most.

“Try, maybe get a lot of set-pieces, but we’ll try to deal with some and probably we’ll concede once, maybe one or something.”

Nigeria move on with qualification secured and belief growing, but Nwabali’s reflections captured the fine balance between confidence and accountability.

The Super Eagles are soaring, yet as their goalkeeper admitted, improvement, resilience and unity will define how far this journey goes.