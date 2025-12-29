President Bola Tinubu has promised to resolve the political feud between the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, and Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue.

Mr Tinubu made the promise on Sunday in Makurdi at the wedding reception of Deborah and Samuel Akume, son of the SGF.

The president, who was represented by his vice, Kashim Shettima, stated that Mr Akume had paid his dues and there was no need for cord with the governor.

He described the SGF as the longest-serving public servant in Nigeria’s contemporary history.

Mr Tinubu added that he has a moral obligation to wade in because what affects Benue would affect the entire North Central and Nigeria.

The president said Mr Akume, as leader of the North-central and in Nigeria, has shown leadership, accommodation and a great deal of kind-heartedness.

“Benue is too important for us to toy with. We can not afford to allow the discord between the elder statesman, Senator Akume, and Governor Alia to escalate.

“What binds us together supersedes whatever divides us. If this relationship goes asunder, it is the people of Benue, North-central and Nigeria that will suffer.

“Sen Akume has paid his dues. He is the longest-serving public servant in the contemporary history of this country.

“He was director of protocol, permanent secretary, two-time governor, three-time senator and minority leader of the Senate, minister and now SGF.

“This is why I used to call him a cat with nine lives. He installs a governor and dethrones and puts another. He fell out with that one; he dethroned him and installed another one,” he said.

He emphasised that he would not allow the relationship between Mr Akume and the governor to go asunder.

According to him, he has the moral obligation as a leader to fix the damage.

He commended the people of the state for voting massively for him in the 2023 presidential election instead of a northern or religious candidate.

“The 2023 election was the most divisive election ever in the history of our country. But Benue decided to go with the Nigerian candidate, not a religious or Northern candidate,” he said.

Earlier, in his remarks, the father of the groom, Mr Akume, thanked the president for honouring his family during their moment of celebration.

Mr Akume also commended Mr Alia for finding time out of his tight schedule to honour the invitation to witness the wedding of his son.

He assured the couple of his continuous support and prayers for them.

Mr Alia, in his remarks, congratulated the new couple and commended them for bringing joy and respect to their respective families, the state and the nation at large.

Jack Gyado, in his speech, said God blessed Mr Akume with a good heart, a great family and good leadership qualities.

The Chairman of the occasion, Pius Akutah, executive secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, congratulated the couples and prayed for them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that serving and past ministers, senators, heads of government agencies, and others all witnessed the celebration.

NAN also reports that the immediate past governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom, as well as traditional rulers, were also in attendance.

(NAN)