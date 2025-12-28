November’s gender matters highlighted the pervasive issue of technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TF-GBV), particularly the online abuse and exploitation targeting women and girls.

Beyond the rise of TF-GBV, other significant matters included the Ochanya Ogbanje family’s renewed call for justice, women’s participation in Anambra’s governorship election, the troubling abduction of schoolgirls, amongst others.

Here are some of the most important gender-related issues from November.

Anambra 2025: Over 50% of voters are women, but only 13% of candidates are

Anambra State held its governorship election on 8 November, with a notable disparity in female representation.

Despite women making up 58 per cent of new voter registrants, only 13 per cent of candidates were female, highlighting a significant gap in women’s participation in politics. Two female candidates, Chioma Grace Ifemeludike of the African Action Congress (AAC) and Ndidi Christy Olieh of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), ran for governor, while six others featured as deputy governorship candidates.

PREMIUM TIMES reporter selected for gender-responsive education fellowship

In November, Oluwakemi Adelagun, a reporter on the Health and Development Desk at PREMIUM TIMES, was selected among 14 journalists across Nigeria to participate in a special reporting fellowship on gender-responsive and accountable education in Oyo State.

The initiative, launched by DevReporting in partnership with Education as a Vaccine (EVA) and supported by the Malala Fund, aims to strengthen media coverage of girls’ education, education financing, and citizen participation in the sector.

Seven years on, rape victim’s family petitions IGP over failure to prosecute key suspect

Seven years after the death of Ochanya Ogbanje, a 13-year-old who suffered prolonged sexual abuse, her family petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to reopen her case and declare the prime suspect, Victor Ogbuja, wanted.

The petition, signed by human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong, urged the police to recall the case file from the Benue State Police Command and place the suspect on a watchlist.

Inside Nigeria’s prisons, where female inmates are left without menstrual care

Female inmates in Nigeria’s prisons face significant challenges accessing menstrual hygiene products, with many relying on donations from churches, mosques, and charity groups to manage their periods. At Suleja correctional facility, female inmates spoke out about the difficulties they face, highlighting the lack of government support and inadequate healthcare.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) denied these allegations, stating that sanitary pads and hygiene materials are distributed to female inmates monthly at no cost. However, advocates argue that the government’s allocation of billions of naira to correctional facilities has not translated to improved menstrual care for female inmates, with many forced to use newspapers, nylons, and rags during menstruation.

Technology-facilitated violence

The increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other digital technological tools is amplifying existing patterns of violence against women and girls, creating new forms of abuse and exploitation, the United Nations Women said.

The agency, in a statement to mark the 2025 International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, said the statistics are alarming, with 90 to 95 per cent of all deepfakes online being sexualised images of women.

Also, Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, emphasised the urgent need to tackle the escalating issue of online abuse, harassment, extortion, and exploitation of women and girls, describing it as a growing and often invisible threat.

The development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), on its part, launched a research report titled “Digital Threats to Women in Politics in Nigeria: Experiences of Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TF-GBV) and Political Parties’ Responses.”

At the event launch, policymakers, political parties, civil society organisations, the media, and development partners shared key findings on technology-facilitated gender-based violence in Nigerian politics and mobilised stakeholders to implement actionable recommendations.

How Nigerian women are reacting to abortion bill

In November, the suspension of a controversial abortion bill sparked a wave of reactions from Nigerian women on social media, many of whom described the proposed legislation as a misplaced priority.

Using the hashtag – SayNoToAbortionBill, some urged the lawmakers to re-evaluate their legislative priorities and, instead of focusing on restricting abortion, concentrate on enacting and enforcing stiffer penalties for perpetrators of rape and other matters that concern the citizens’ welfare.

Religious, traditional leaders push for united front against gender based violence

Religious and traditional leaders have renewed their commitment to ending sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) through stronger interfaith collaboration, community engagement, and cultural reform.

The call was made at the Regional High-Level Faith and Cultural Leaders Dialogue and Prevention Impact Documentary Premiere in Abuja. The event brought together religious leaders, community gatekeepers, and advocacy groups to explore ways faith and cultural institutions can drive sustainable prevention of gender-based violence.

Oluremi Tinubu donates N250m to gender centre in Plateau

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, donated N250 million to support the newly established Gender and Public Policy Study Centre at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State.

She described the project as “a lasting symbol of our collective resolve to build a just and prosperous Nigeria.”

“When women are empowered, the entire society prospers,” she said, noting that the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Women’s coalition condemns Kebbi schoolgirls’ abduction

A coalition of women’s rights advocates from North-central, North-east, and North-west Nigeria, Voices for Inclusion and Equity for Women (VIEW), condemned the abduction of 25 schoolgirls from Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State.

The coalition called it a “brutal indictment” of Nigeria’s continued failure to protect its most vulnerable citizens.

Sexual Assault

A chief magistrate’s court in Ikeja, Lagos, remanded a 37-year-old man, Joseph Olasope, in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly inserting his finger into the private part of a three-year-old girl.

Mr Olasope faces one count of sexual assault.

In a separate court proceeding, the magistrate also remanded a 58-year-old man, Sesan Olabode, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

The chief magistrate, C. M. Kushanu, did not take both defendants’ pleas.