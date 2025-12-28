Fame in Nigeria often follows a familiar narrative: years of hard work, countless rejections, and a slow rise into public consciousness.

But in 2025, as with previous years, a new wave of celebrities rewrote that story. Through viral moments, breakout projects, and sudden internet attention, several Nigerians shot into the spotlight almost overnight, gaining recognition in months that usually take years to build.

From music and social media to digital influence and philanthropy, these individuals became some of the most talked-about names of the year, redefining what overnight success looks like in Nigeria’s evolving pop culture space. Here, PREMIUM TIMES relives the viral moments of these overnight celebrities of 2025, in no particular order.

Champz

Boluwatife Balogun, popularly known as Champz, is a 14-year-old singer-rapper and the first son of Nigerian Afrobeats giant, Wizkid. At just 14 years old, Champz became one of the most talked-about overnight stars of 2025 with his sudden entrance into the Nigerian music scene.

Champz’s debut EP, ‘Champion’s Arrival’, released on 11 November 2025, soared to number one on the Apple Music Nigeria Top Albums chart within hours of release, which made him the youngest artist ever to achieve that feat.

Outside Nigeria, the project generated global attention, charting in multiple countries and helping Champz surpass 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify. This milestone made him the youngest African artist to achieve that level of streaming success.

His blend of rap and Afrobeats has earned industry praise for originality and maturity far beyond his age. To detach himself from his father’s solid career success, Champz stated in a recent interview that he does not feel any pressure from Wizkid’s career success, noting his confidence about his talent and early career achievements.

2-Mavo

Marvin Oseremen Ukanigbe, popularly known as Mavo, is a fast-rising Afrobeats artist and a student of Afe Babalola University.

Mavo quickly became a bold voice of Nigeria’s new generation of music stars, especially with his breakout and viral hits like ‘Escaladizzy,’ which charted on the UK Afrobeats Chart and ‘Shakabulizzy,’ whose remix version featuring Davido propelled him into mainstream attention and helped cement his presence on streaming charts nationwide.

The singer’s rapid rise was officially acknowledged when he was named Billboard’s African Rookie of the Month in November 2025, a recognition that affirmed his growing influence across Afrobeats and Afro-pop stages.

Additionally, the phrase “Your Body Na Meatpie” from his verse in ‘Body’ by CKay featuring Mavo also became one of the most used pop-culture phrases on social media in 2025.

3- Geh Geh

Emmanuel “Geh Geh” Obruste shot to national prominence in 2025 as one of Nigeria’s most talked-about overnight celebrities. The social media influencer leveraged social media to build an unexpectedly vast audience.

The content creator, known for his humorous and controversial commentary on relationships, finances, and everyday life, has become a viral force on platforms like TikTok, where his livestream events attract tens of thousands of viewers.

Geh Geh’s notoriety peaked in August 2025 when his TikTok livestream, part of his self-styled “Geh Geh University of Wisdom and Understanding, drew more than 177,000 live viewers, a milestone that helped him reportedly earn around $30,000 in virtual gifts during a single session.

In a recent video posted on Instagram, while advising his followers, the socialite expressed how he had accumulated several properties in 2025, attributing the sudden wealth to his decision to change his struggling lifestyle from the previous year.

4-Islambo

Olajuwon Opeyemi Oluwaseun, better known as Islambo, has been a music talent for years, but 2025 marked his true breakout as a breakout talent.

He became widely recognised for championing, alongside King Soundboi, their own sub-genre known as ‘Lamba’, a rhythmic, street-rooted Afrobeat style that blends traditional rhythms, mostly Yoruba dialects, with urban influences.

Though active since the 2020s, Islambo’s influence surged in 2025 as his unique sound drew new audiences, particularly with tracks and collaborations that showcased his energetic beats and Yoruba-inflected style.

Many phrases from his 2025 singles, such as ‘Colose’ and ‘Marindoti’, have made their way into the conversations of local music lovers and have been featured in numerous TikTok videos.

This earned him attention from both fans and industry voices invested in the genre’s evolution.

5- King Soundboi

Usman Babatunde, popularly known as King Soundboi, also gained fame in 2025, while many regard him as the pioneer of the ‘Lamba’ genre of music.

Although King Soundboi has had a long-standing relationship with microphones in recent years, his talents only gained visibility in the early part of 2025.

Songs from his 2025 EP, “Premium Lamba,” gained popularity among local music lovers, as he blends local Yoruba dialects with a street-rooted Afrobeats sound to increase audience familiarity with his music.

Songs like ‘Tinuke’ and ‘E no go finish’ from the 2025 EP also aided his popularity, especially on TikTok, despite the exceptional dancing talents he mainly displayed to promote his style of music.

Towards the end of 2025, he solidified his fame with a new single, ‘Jimoh Oloyin’, and a collaboration with Slimcase, ‘Ko Smart Mo’, which many social influencers turned into a challenge and content promotion.

6- Kolu

Hamza Kolu, popularly called Kolu Wahala, is a Nigerian content creator, TikToker, streamer, and social media entertainer. Despite his audibility challenges, Kolu gained widespread recognition on Nigerian TikTok in 2025, particularly for his popular live-streaming moments with fellow streamers, including Carter Efe, Peller, MandyKiss, and singer Portable.

One of the most defining moments of Kolu’s breakout in 2025 came from his interactions with Afrobeats heavyweight, Davido, during a TikTok livestream. The moment instantly went viral, capturing the attention of social media users worldwide.

In response, Kolu even got a tattoo marking the spot where Davido touched him, a decision that sparked amusement, admiration, and widespread online discussion.

Since then, he has gained more visibility in the Nigerian online space, with many streaming sessions. He also ventured into music after he was previously signed to Portable’s Zeh Nation.

7-Akwa Man

Daniel Ekpe, also known as Akwa Man, is a Nigerian comedian, actor, and skit maker who gained recognition in 2025 for his strong social media presence and his humorous portrayal of anger issues.

Although he had been creating skits for years, he gained widespread attention in September 2025 after releasing a skit titled “POV: You Sleep in a Strange House.” The skit went viral, leading many new fans to discover his earlier content.

A line from the skit, “Did I just hear muah!”, quickly caught on and was widely used by other influencers to create their own content. Additionally, Akwa Man is known for skits that focus on money issues and frugal habits in relationships, a theme that has helped him connect strongly with his audience.

Since his breakout, he has had collaborative content creation with top comedians and content creators, including Sabinus and Modola.

8-King Mitchy

Mukoro Michelle is a content creator and philanthropist who uses her videos to connect with people. She shares uplifting and emotional content that highlights social issues and encourages community engagement and support.

Her popularity grew rapidly in 2025 due to her charity work through the King Mitchy Foundation. She frequently assists vulnerable individuals by providing them with food, shelter, and financial support.

Her efforts attracted the attention of notable figures, including Seyi Tinubu, who donated N15 million to support her projects in August 2025.

Her impact went beyond social media when she was nominated for ‘Citizen of the Year’ at the Moi Awards, in recognition of her work in raising awareness about social issues and inspiring positive change among young Nigerians.

9-Jojo of Lele

Jojo of Lele is a Nigerian content creator and social media influencer who gained widespread recognition in 2025. She gained attention through her active presence on TikTok and Instagram, where she shares lifestyle content and personal moments that connect easily with her audience.

Her popularity grew rapidly during the ‘Free VDM’ movement in 2025, when she openly supported social media activist Very Dark Man. She joined protests in Abuja calling for his release, and a video showing her briefly locked inside the EFCC office during the protest went viral, drawing national attention to her.

After VeryDarkMan regained his freedom, Jojo of Lele continued to trend online by sharing emotional reactions and updates. Her involvement in the movement, combined with her consistent social media activity, helped turn her into one of Nigeria’s overnight celebrities in 2025.

10 Fido

Meanwhile, Awosika Josiah, popularly known as Fido, became a household name in January 2005, leveraging his 2024 releases ‘Awolowo’ and ‘Joy is Coming’.

The 27-year-old singer garnered visibility in the Nigerian music industry, while ‘Joy Is Coming’ also became a dominant sound on TikTok in the early phase of the year.

The song peaked at No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria’s Top 100 and No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Afrobeats Chart. It has garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube, and celebrities like Funke Akindele and Davido joined the wave by vibing to the song, further boosting its popularity.

By August 2025, Fido’s ‘Joy Is Coming’ was nominated for Music Trailblazer of the Year at the MOI Awards.