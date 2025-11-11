Religious and traditional leaders have renewed their commitment to ending sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) through stronger interfaith collaboration, community engagement, and cultural reform.

The call was made on Tuesday at the Regional High-Level Faith and Cultural Leaders Dialogue and Prevention Impact Documentary Premiere held in Abuja.

The event, hosted by the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation with support from the Ford Foundation, brought together religious leaders, community gatekeepers, and advocacy groups to explore ways faith and cultural institutions can drive sustainable prevention of gender-based violence.

Speaking at the opening, the Executive Director of the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, Dorothy Njemanze, said the dialogue aimed to move beyond advocacy to measurable action at the grassroots level.

Ms Njemanze noted that faith and culture are at the heart of every community.

“If we are to end gender-based violence, our approach must include both because religion and culture shape behaviour, beliefs, and choices,” she said.

‘Faith must reflect practice’

Delivering the keynote address titled ‘To Believe in God: Uniting Faith and Culture to End Gender-Based Violence,’ Sani Isah, the Chief Imam, Waff Road Forum, Kaduna, called on believers across faiths to translate their religious teachings into practice in their daily lives.

Mr Isah noted that both Islam and Christianity explicitly reject violence and injustice, adding that genuine faith demands consistent good deeds.

Citing passages from the Bible and Qur’an, he said both scriptures teach justice, fairness, and love for others.

“In everything you do to others, do what you would want them to do to you,” he said, stressing that this principle mirrors a teaching that one cannot attain true faith until one loves for others what one loves for oneself.

He urged religious and traditional leaders to form a united front against harmful cultural practices that perpetuate abuse.

“Gender-based violence is neither a religious nor a cultural value. It is time for interfaith action to put an end to these evils in our communities,” he said.

NAPTIP seeks stronger community partnerships

A Commander of the Rapid Response Unit at the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Emeh Magmus, emphasised the need for stronger collaboration with faith and cultural institutions to prevent violence and protect victims.

Mr Magmus, who represented the agency’s Director-General, Binta Adamu, recalled a past rescue operation where community members played a decisive role in apprehending a suspected rapist, noting that such cooperation remains crucial for justice.

“Your role as pursuers of moral conscience and cultural heritage places you at the heart of prevention and transformation,” he said.

He urged participants to move from discussion to tangible outcomes saying, “Today’s dialogue must go beyond conversation into action. We call for a new alliance between NAPTIP, the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, faith-based institutions, and cultural councils to build communities where respect, dignity, and justice are not negotiated.”

Traditional leader takes stand against forced marriage

In his speech, Abubakar Mahamud, the Chief Head, Bida Emirate Council, shared his experience in addressing cases of forced and early marriage within his community.

Mr Mahamud described how he has worked with courts and local authorities to protect girls’ rights to choose their partners, often providing temporary custody and mediation.

“Islam does not permit a girl to be forced into marriage. I always insist that the girl must be given fair hearing, and if she refuses, the court should protect her right to choose,” he explained.

He also recounted his efforts to ensure rape cases are properly investigated and prosecuted.

“When a case of rape happens, I make sure the victim goes for medical examination, and if confirmed, the matter goes straight to the police for investigation and prosecution,” he said.

He praised the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation for their support in empowering survivors, noting that some women have now become self-reliant through vocational training.

Also speaking, Richard Ehusani, a director at Lux Terra Leadership Foundation, stressed that faith leaders occupy a central role in shaping social values and must use their platforms to challenge abuse and injustice.

Mr Ehusani noted that in many communities, people approach religious leaders before the police or health authorities, giving clerics a unique opportunity to intervene.

“If a crime is committed, we must ensure perpetrators are brought to book. When we hide abusers, we help perpetuate the evil,” he added.

He described gender-based violence as an abuse of power, saying that true power lies in restraint, not domination.

Championing grassroots advocacy

The President of the Wives of Traditional Rulers Association, FCT Chapter, Hawau Adamu, described the dialogue as timely and necessary.

Ms Adamu explained how they have been using advocacy, town hall meetings, and community engagement to reach market women and grassroots groups with messages against gender-based violence.

She explained that the group works closely with their husbands, traditional rulers, to secure permission and support for women-led advocacy in their communities.

“We have to convince our men that this is not a struggle for power but a shared responsibility to protect our people,” she added.