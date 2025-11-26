Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has emphasised the urgent need to tackle the escalating issue of online abuse, harassment, extortion, and exploitation of women and girls, describing it as a growing and often invisible threat.

Mrs Tinubu said this in a statement issued on Tuesday to mark the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day.

The theme for this year’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is “UNiTE to End Digital Violence against All Women and Girls.”

According to the United Nations (UN) Women, about 16 to 58 per cent of women experience digital violence, while 90 to 95 per cent of deepfake videos are sexual images of women.

Mrs Tinubu said digital spaces should foster genuine human connection, facilitate learning, and promote productivity, not fear.

“Yet, too many women and girls face bullying, blackmail, stalking, and gender-based hate online,” she said.

“This is unacceptable. Violence in any form, offline or online, undermines the dignity, safety, and potential of women and girls.”

The First Lady appealed to government institutions, especially the legislature and the judiciary, technology companies, civil society, and Nigerians “to take bold action to make digital spaces safe, inclusive, and respectful for all.”

Campaign

Activists launched the 16-day campaign at the inauguration of the Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991.

It is used as an organising strategy by individuals and organisations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

In support of this initiative, the UN’s Secretary-General launched in 2008 the campaign ‘UNITE by 2030’ to End Violence against Women, which runs alongside the 16 Days of Activism.

This year marks the 26th anniversary of the UN General Assembly’s designation of 25 November as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in memory of the Mirabal sisters, who were brutally assassinated on 25 November 1960.

According to the UN Women, digital spaces ought to empower women and girls; however, every day, for millions of women and girls, the digital world has become a minefield of harassment, abuse, and control.

“What can start small, on screens – a message, a comment, or a post – can quickly spiral into a torrent of threats and violence in real life,” the UN agency said.

“Private photos are stolen without consent. Lies spread in a matter of seconds. Locations are tracked. AI is weaponised to create deepfakes designed to shame and silence women.”