A chief magistrate’s court in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, remanded a 37-year-old man, Joseph Olasope, in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly inserting his finger into the private part of a three-year-old girl.

Mr Olasope, who resides at No. 35, Oladimeji St., Aguda, Surulere, faces one count of sexual assault.

The chief magistrate, M. F. Onamusi, did not take the defendant’s plea and ordered that he be remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Mr Onamusi adjourned the case until 10 December for advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Adegoke Ademigbuji, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on 8 October at a school located at No. 3, Kareem Olanrewaju St., Badagry, Lagos.

Mr Ademigbuji said the defendant had visited the school when the incident occurred.

The prosecutor said the defendant was allegedly caught inserting his finger into the private part of a three-year-old pupil.

The offence, according to him, contravenes Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

(NAN)