Two people were killed early Thursday after a diesel-laden tanker exploded along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway, officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have said.

The explosion occurred at the Oto-Ijanikin axis, near the Lagos State University of Education, after the tanker reportedly lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle.

In a statement posted on its official X account, LASTMA stated that preliminary investigations indicated excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

“The tanker driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to overtake another road user,” the statement said.

“The vehicle subsequently crashed and erupted into a raging inferno, tragically trapping and claiming the lives of the driver and an adult female occupant.”

The incident adds to a series of tanker-related accidents in Lagos. In March, a petrol tanker exploded on Otedola Bridge, killing at least one person and injuring several others, according to state emergency officials.

LASTMA said its personnel, who were already monitoring traffic along the corridor, responded promptly to the incident and cordoned off the affected section of the road to prevent secondary accidents.

The agency said it also alerted other emergency responders, including the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (Ojo Unit), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and officers of the Ijanikin Police Division, to assist with firefighting, rescue operations, and security.

According to LASTMA, its officers prevented some members of the public from scooping diesel from the scene, describing the act as dangerous and capable of triggering further explosions.

After the fire was brought under control, the burnt tanker was evacuated to ease traffic and eliminate additional hazards, while officials of the FRSC evacuated the remains of the deceased.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed condolences to the families of the victims, describing the incident as “deeply painful and entirely avoidable.”

He urged tanker and articulated vehicle drivers to observe speed limits and comply strictly with traffic regulations, while also warning the public against attempting to collect spilt petroleum products from accident scenes.

“The authority remains committed to public safety and the protection of human life,” Mr Bakare-Oki said.