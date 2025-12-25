Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has commissioned renovated and remodelled ensuite blocks of 12 family quarters at Corporal Below Quarters (CBQ), Natsinta Army Barracks, Katsina.

The governor performed the commissioning on Thursday when he joined Christian communities celebrating Christmas at the barracks.

In his address, Governor Radda appreciated the 17 Brigade for their efforts in safeguarding the lives of people in the state, attributing the peace recorded to the devotion of security personnel.

“The state government is enjoying a mutual relationship with security agencies, which has made the security success recorded possible,” the Governor stated.

Mr Radda thanked the families of military personnel for supporting their husbands in discharging their constitutional duties, noting that without their support, the success would not be possible.

He renewed his condolences to families of security personnel who lost their lives while on active service protecting citizens of the state. The governance announced a donation of ₦10 million to Christian families at the barracks as a gesture of goodwill during the Christmas celebration.

Earlier in his address, Commander of 17 Brigade Katsina, BO Omopariola, a brigadier general appreciated Governor Radda for funding the renovation and remodelling of the CBQ in the barracks. “This project is geared towards enhancing the standard of living of troops and their families.

The Governor’s gesture aligns with the Chief of Army Staff’s command philosophy to advance the transformation of the Nigerian Army into a more professional, combat-ready and resilient force,” he stated.

Mr Omopariola acknowledged the Governor’s deep sense of love for the military, expressing honour at having him share the festive spirit with Christian communities in the barracks.

He charged the beneficiaries to take ownership of the facility, use it responsibly and maintain a high sense of dedication and commitment to achieving their purpose.

Governor Radda later paid a visit to the leadership of Christian communities in the state, who reaffirmed their commitment to sensitize Christian faithful on the need to cooperate with the state government. The Christian leaders commended the governor for carrying all people along regardless of their religious differences.

The event was attended by government officials, military officers, Christian community leaders, and residents of the barracks.