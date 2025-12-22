The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the introduction of mandatory pre-employment drug testing for prospective applicants into the Nigerian Public Service.

The move is part of broader efforts to address the growing challenge of illicit drug use and its impact on national development and security, authorities said.

The directive was conveyed in a service-wide circular issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including extra-ministerial departments and parastatals.

Under the new policy, permanent secretaries and heads of MDAs are required to make drug testing a core condition for the recruitment of new personnel.

MDAs have also been directed to collaborate with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in conducting the tests, in accordance with established standards and procedures.

According to the statement signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the SGF’s office, Segun Imohiosen, the measure aligns with the current administration’s determination to decisively tackle drug and substance abuse and to safeguard the integrity of the national workforce.

The Federal Government noted that the policy is driven by concerns over the alarming rate of drug and substance abuse in the country, particularly among young people.

It warned that the trend poses serious risks to public health, workplace productivity, socio-economic development and national security.

While the government views the policy as a preventive step to promote a disciplined and productive public service, it is expected to draw attention to issues around implementation, including cost, transparency of testing procedures and the protection of applicants’ rights.

Observers say clear guidelines and adherence to due process will be critical to ensuring that the policy achieves its objectives without abuse.

The new requirement on drug testing is expected to take effect across MDAs as recruitment processes are updated in line with the circular dated 22 December 2025.