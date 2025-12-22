Nigeria’s Super Eagles closed the 2025 football calendar ranked 38th in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking, a modest finish that places them among the world’s top 40 but still short of Africa’s leading pack.

The December 2025 edition of the rankings, released after 42 international fixtures worldwide, reflects results from a busy period dominated by the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 and the tail end of various continental qualifiers.

Nigeria finished the year with 1,502.46 points, sitting fifth in Africa behind Morocco, Senegal, Egypt and Algeria.

This is the best in three years, as the Super Eagles finished 2023 and 2024 significantly lower, in 42nd and 44th positions, respectively.

While the Super Eagles improved their position compared to earlier updates, the ranking underlines a year of mixed fortunes.

Nigeria recorded a convincing 4–1 victory over Gabon, followed by a 1–1 draw with DR Congo, before suffering a painful penalty shootout defeat that ended their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Those results provided enough points to lift the team slightly, but not enough to challenge Africa’s elite.

Memory lane

Historically, Nigeria’s current standing reflects a period of fluctuation.

According to FIFA’s ranking data, the Super Eagles’ highest-ever position is fifth, while their lowest is 82nd.

The team’s average historical ranking stands at 39th, indicating how closely their current position aligns with long-term performance trends.

Nigeria’s biggest rise in a single year has been a jump of 25 places, while their steepest fall was a drop of 27 places.

At the top of the global table, Spain remain number one, having reclaimed the summit in September 2025 and successfully defended it to end the year ahead of world champions Argentina and France.

The rest of the top 10 remained unchanged, with England, Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Croatia all holding their positions.

On the African front, Morocco continue to set the pace, ranked 11th globally after winning the FIFA Arab Cup in Doha.

The Atlas Lions are now within touching distance of the world’s top 10, trailing Croatia by just 0.54 points—their closest approach since April 1998.

Senegal, Egypt and Algeria complete Africa’s top four, keeping Nigeria firmly in pursuit rather than contention.

Further down the rankings, Jordan emerged as one of the year’s notable climbers, rising two places to 64th after finishing runners-up at the Arab Cup, while Vietnam and Singapore made the biggest jumps by rank.

Kosovo stood out as the most improved team by points in 2025, thanks to an impressive unbeaten run.

In terms of confederation balance, UEFA continue to dominate the top 50 with 26 teams, while CAF maintain seven representatives—unchanged from last year.

For Nigeria, ending 2025 in 38th place offers limited consolation after the disappointment of missing out on the expanded 2026 World Cup.

With the Africa Cup of Nations now underway in Morocco, the Super Eagles have an immediate opportunity to consolidate or improve their standing.

A strong showing at the continental tournament could not only restore confidence but also push Nigeria closer to Africa’s top four—and back toward the global prominence their history suggests they belong.