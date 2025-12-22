The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora, which owns St Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, Niger State, has confirmed the release of a second batch of people abducted from the school on 21 November.

The confirmation was contained in a statement issued on 21 December and signed by the diocesan secretary, Jatau Joseph.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the captives, including students and staff members, were released at a location around Nigeria’s border with the Benin Republic.

Although the Diocese did not disclose the number of those released, government officials said 130 captives had regained their freedom and were being transported to Minna, the Niger State capital.

The Diocese expressed profound gratitude to the federal and state governments, security agencies and others whose efforts contributed to the safe release of the victims.

It also thanked parents, guardians, religious communities, humanitarian organisations and members of the public for their prayers, support and solidarity throughout the period of captivity.

The statement assured that further updates would be communicated through appropriate and authorised channels as verification processes are concluded, in order to ensure accuracy, transparency and clarity.

The Diocese also commended media organisations for their cooperation and responsible reporting during the crisis, while reaffirming its commitment to the protection, welfare and safety of all pupils, students and staff.

Conflicting figures have continued to trail the abduction. While the government officials said all captives have been released, the school management had earlier put the remaining number of abducted persons at 165, following the release of 100 captives on 7 December.

With this, 35 people could be missing.

Meanwhile, the Diocese has pledged continued collaboration with relevant authorities to ensure a secure and conducive learning environment and has prayed for the swift release of any persons who may still be in captivity.