The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a female drug kingpin with 23.50 kilogrammes of cocaine recovered from her children’s room in Lagos.

This was contained in a statement by Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Babafemi said the arrest came 20 months after a cocaine trafficking cartel led by a couple was smashed in Lagos and Ogun states by operatives of the NDLEA.

He recalled that multi-billion-naira worth of the illicit drug was recovered from the cartel.

Mr Babafemi said that the newly arrested suspect was another leader of the syndicate who had gone underground since May 2024 and had been nabbed in her Lagos home.

He said the couple earlier arrested were nabbed on 25 May 2024 by operatives of a special operations unit of NDLEA at Ibiye, along Lagos-Badagry expressway.

According to him, they were nabbed while attempting to cross the land border to deliver the consignment in Ghana.

He said that at the point of their arrest, 42 blocks of cocaine weighing 47.5 kilogrammes were found on them.

Mr Babafemi said that a swift follow-up operation in their residence at OPIC extension, Petedo Road, Agbara, Ogun State, led to the recovery of an additional eight blocks of the same drug weighing 10kg.

“This brings the total weight of the consignment seized from the couple to 57.5 kilograms.

“Determined to rein in every member of the syndicate, the NDLEA operatives continued with follow-up intelligence and surveillance on the trans-border drug trafficking organisation until a 39-year-old female stash keeper was identified as a key member of the DTO,” he said.

Mr Babafemi said that as a result, she was trailed to her Surulere, Lagos residence on Tuesday, 9 December

“A thorough search of her home led to the discovery of blocks of cocaine weighing 23.50 kilograms concealed in a black suitcase recovered from her children’s room.

“She admitted ownership of the drug consignment worth over N5billion in street value, “he said.

Mr Babafemi quoted the NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, as commending the officers and men of the Special Operations Unit, MMIA and Seme commands for the arrests, seizures and their dexterity.

Mr Marwa, a retired brigadier general, enjoined them and their colleagues across the country to remain extra vigilant during the festive season.

He also tasked them to ensure that the highest standard of professionalism was maintained in all their drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction activities throughout the period and beyond.

(NAN)