The Police Command in Delta State has arrested a female suspect over the alleged sale of her two-month-old baby in the state.

Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in Delta, disclosed this to reporters on Friday in Warri, Delta State.

Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, said that the suspect, who was the mother of the infant, allegedly staged the abduction of the baby.

He said that the incident occurred on Monday within the Ekpan Link Road in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Edafe explained that shortly after the incident, the suspect reported the matter at the Ekpan Police Division.

“The suspect, Rita Ughale, reported at the Ekpan Police Division that her two-month-old baby was snatched from her during a robbery incident while transiting in a tricycle.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ekpan Division, CSP Labe Joseph, immediately mobilised operatives of the division and coordinated a swift search and rescue operation,” he said.

Mr Edafe said that the inconsistencies and suspicious conduct observed about the woman during the investigation prompted further interrogation.

According to Edafe, upon further interrogation, the suspect subsequently confessed that the incident was stage-managed.

The police spokesperson said that the suspect disclosed that she sold her baby to a couple for N1.5 million.

He said that the buyers were arrested and the infant rescued.

Mr Edafe added that the suspects were currently in the police custody while the investigation continues. He also said that the command had intensified efforts to arrest other accomplices for prosecution.

In May, the police busted a 16-year-old SS2 student at a private secondary school in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, who faked her own kidnapping.

The girl allegedly contacted a family member claiming she had been kidnapped and demanded a ransom of N2 million for her release.

In August, the police arrested Moses Amarks, an 18-year-old student at the College of Health in Kwamba, Suleja, Niger State, for allegedly faking his own kidnapping to extort money from his parents.

Mr Amarks and his accomplices reportedly used a hidden number to call his mother, demanding a ransom of N50 million for his release.

(NAN)