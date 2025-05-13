A 16-year-old SS2 student at a private secondary school in Abakaliki has faked her own kidnapping, says the police command in Ebonyi State.
The girl allegedly contacted a family member claiming she had been kidnapped and demanded a ransom of ₦2 million for her release.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi Command, Joshua Ukandu, told reporters on Monday that a family friend helped her plan the hoax.
Mr Ukandu said the girl attends a privately owned school located on Watchman Street in Abakaliki.
|
She is a native of Izzi Local Government Area and was due to return to school for the third term on Saturday.
The girl told police she had gone to buy second-hand clothes, known locally as ‘Okirika’, when someone tapped her from behind.
She claimed to have lost consciousness and woke up the next day at Ishieke Junction in Ebonyi Local Government Area.
She added that she often dreams of being kidnapped, and her mother regularly prays against it.
Upon regaining consciousness, she asked for directions back to Abakaliki town.
Instead of returning home, she went to the house of a family friend who had no idea she was missing.
ALSO READ: Nigerian police arrest six suspected kidnappers, including foreigner
Using the man’s phone, she messaged her brother, claiming she had been kidnapped and demanded ₦2 million ransom.
Her brother asked to speak with the kidnappers and requested their location, but she refused and blocked his number.
Later, she unblocked his number and sent an account number belonging to the family friend hosting her.
Unluckily for her, the phone was tracked. Police raided the house and arrested everyone involved in the plot.
The police spokesperson confirmed that the command has launched a full investigation into the incident.
The girl has since been reunited with her family, though the matter remains under police investigation due to her age.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999