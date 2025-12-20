TikToker Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has apologised to his followers and Nigerians, following his arrest and detention by Lagos State Police Command for an alleged suicide attempt.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Lagos State Police Command arrested and detained Peller after a deliberate car crash on the Lekki–Epe Expressway in Lagos.

The 20-year-old TikToker was taken into custody following an incident during an emotional livestream that occurred after a reported breakup with his girlfriend and fellow TikToker Amadou Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis.

However, in a video shared online on Friday evening, Peller lamented that he was overwhelmed by his emotions, saying he would avoid such actions in the future.

“I am sorry for everything I do. I allowed my emotions to get the better of me; that’s why I behave that way. You can abuse me, I didn’t behave that way intentionally, please, forgive me.”

The TikTok celebrity further pleaded with Nigerians to desist from bullying his supposed girlfriend, Jarvis, saying she knows nothing about his actions.

Jarvis

Following Peller’s car crash, Jarvis reportedly faced backlash and cyberbullying, prompting her to visit Peller’s mother, where she claimed to discuss his well-being and the end of their relationship.

“Please, don’t bully Jarvis, it’s not on her. It does not concern her; it’s on me. I am really sorry,” Peller added.

Peller proposed to Jarvis in December 2024. However, in September, Jarvis disclosed that she has yet to marry despite their engagement, citing issues linked to Peller.

Since then, their relationship has been rocked with online disagreements and social outbursts on different occasions.