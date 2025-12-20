Vice President Kashim Shettima has declared that anyone daring to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election would be either “hell-bent on a suicidal path” or “an outright imposter.”

Mr Shettima stated this during the 15th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja on Friday.

According to the vice president, modern elections are not won on social media platforms such as X, formerly known as Twitter, or by relying on nostalgia and empty rhetoric.

“Only a fool, hell-bent on a suicidal path, or an outright imposter can dare to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. But we are in a democracy, and people are free to contest elections,” Mr Shettima said.

He emphasised that electoral victories are secured through coalitions, credibility, and conviction.

“With the experience of our president as our shield, and the lessons of the past as our guide, I believe 2027 is not a gamble; it is a responsibility. By the grace of God, we shall have a renewable blessing,” he added.

Mr Shettima’s remarks come against the backdrop of the 2023 presidential election, in which Mr Tinubu, representing the APC, defeated a field of prominent contenders. Key challengers included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Despite vigorous campaigns and significant regional support for his opponents, Mr Tinubu secured victory through a combination of party structure, broad coalitions, and nationwide mobilisation.

The vice president’s comments underline the APC leadership’s confidence in Mr Tinubu’s prospects for 2027, while highlighting the party’s focus on strategic alliances, disciplined campaign planning, and lessons drawn from the 2023 election experience.

The ruling party has since adopted the president as its sole candidate in the coming election.