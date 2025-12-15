Terrorists on Sunday abducted more than 15 worshippers after attacking the First Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Ayetoro Kiri, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Sahara Reporters first reported the incident, noting that the assailants stormed the church during a worship service, firing sporadically to cause panic among congregants.

Local sources told PREMIUM TIMES anonymously that the gunmen arrived while the service was in progress, forcing many worshippers to flee, while an undisclosed number were seized and taken away through nearby bush paths.

The attack plunged the normally quiet community into confusion and fear, as residents ran for safety amid the sound of gunshots.

One person, identified only as Jay, was reportedly killed during the incident, while several others were abducted, according to earlier reports.

The incident has renewed concerns over worsening insecurity in parts of Kogi State, particularly in rural communities where repeated attacks on residents and places of worship have heightened anxiety.

Sunday’s incident is the second reported attack on a church in Okun land in recent weeks.

On November 30, armed men invaded a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area, abducting a cleric identified as Orlando and about 13 worshippers during a service.

The attackers were said to have demanded an initial ransom of ₦500 million, later reduced to ₦200 million, and reportedly issued a two-day ultimatum to the victims’ families.

Residents also recalled that Ayetoro Kiri was attacked about three weeks ago when gunmen targeted a local school.

The assault was reportedly repelled by a community vigilante group, preventing casualties and abductions.

As of the time of filing this report, repeated calls to the Kogi State Police Command for official comment went unanswered.