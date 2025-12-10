Ademola Lookman delivered another energetic Champions League performance on Tuesday night as his Italian team, Atalanta, grinded out a 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea in Bergamo.

The Nigerian forward was a constant threat in transition and had a well-taken goal ruled out for offside, as Atalanta overturned an early deficit to deepen Chelsea’s struggles under Enzo Maresca.

The Premier League side had taken the lead through Joao Pedro, but Charles De Ketelaere inspired the turnaround, first setting up Gianluca Scamacca for the equaliser before scoring the decisive 83rd-minute winner.

The defeat extended Chelsea’s winless run in all competitions to four and added a new layer of unwelcome history: it was the first time since 2013 that the club had lost a Champions League match after leading at half-time.

Atalanta’s fourth win of the campaign lifted them to third, now the highest-placed Italian side in the competition, while Chelsea dropped out of the automatic qualification places and remain without an away Champions League win in their last five outings.

In Monaco, Victor Osimhen was unable to find the breakthrough as Galatasaray suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat.

The Turkish champions battled to stay in the contest, but an early second-half tap-in from Folarin Balogun settled the match. Osimhen worked the channels tirelessly but was limited to half-chances as Monaco’s backline held firm.

For Igoh Ogbu and David Moses, it was an even tougher night. Slavia Prague collapsed 3-0 away to Tottenham, undone by an own goal and two second-half penalties. The Nigerian duo were left exposed as Spurs dominated possession and created repeated overloads in wide areas.

Elsewhere in Europe, Liverpool snatched a late win away to Inter Milan while Barcelona staged a spirited comeback to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 at Camp Nou.

Barca’s victory was inspired by two quick headers from Jules Koundé early in the second half.

Bayern Munich also produced a dramatic turnaround, scoring three times in 12 minutes to defeat Sporting Lisbon 3-1, led by another impressive display from 17-year-old Lennart Karl.

Olympiakos secured an important 1-0 victory away at Kairat Almaty, while Marseille held on for a tense 3-2 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in France.

Champions League action will continue on Wednesday with the star match being the Titanic clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu.