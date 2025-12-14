The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has issued a stern warning to Local Government Council chairpersons across the country that the era of unchecked access to public funds is over.

The Chairman of the bureau, Abubakar Bello, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

The CCB boss said the bureau has placed local government chairpersons among its top high-risk targets in the fight against corruption, stressing that every kobo must be accounted for from the first day in office to the last.

He explained that the bureau identified local government chairpersons as high-risk individuals due to the increased resources now flowing directly to the councils under the autonomy framework.

He said Intelligence reports indicated that some officials were already diverting these funds for personal use.

“My message to local government chairmen and officials is simple.

“CCB is here, and we are watching. Once you assume office, you will declare your assets at the beginning of your tenure and at the end.

“You will also account for the difference. If you cannot explain it, we will take it,” he said.

Mr Bello added, “Unlike other law enforcement agencies that must prove beyond doubt that money was stolen, the CCB operates a simpler but potent system.

“Our own question is straightforward: can you explain the source of this money?”

“The onus is on you, not on us. If you declared ₦10 million at the beginning of your tenure and ₦100 million at the end, you must explain the ₦90 million difference.

“We know your salary and allowances. If you cannot explain it, we can forfeit the money. We don’t need to prove you stole it.”

Mr Bello noted that the bureau’s mandate is largely preventive rather than reactive.

He said by ensuring strict asset declaration and monitoring, the CCB aims to discourage public officials from stealing in the first place.

“What is the essence of stealing money when you know you will not enjoy it?

“If you know you will be tracked, you will think twice before taking public funds,” he added.

The CCB chairman described the bureau as “one of the most potent tools in the fight against corruption.”

He warned that undeclared or unexplained assets would inevitably end up in government custody through the courts.

The CCB chairman appealed to the citizens for intelligence and information, noting that corruption often runs through networks that may include seemingly low-level officers.

“Support us, encourage us and share information with us; together, we can rid this country of corruption,” he said.

(NAN)