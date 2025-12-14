The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says its planned nationwide protest on 17 December aims to draw attention to Nigeria’s worsening insecurity and compel urgent action from stakeholders.

NLC President Joe Ajaero stated this in Gombe on Saturday while speaking with journalists after meeting Governor Inuwa Yahaya on labour-related issues.

Mr Ajaero said the protest would demand decisive government action against insecurity, stressing that the situation now affects every Nigerian, regardless of status or occupation.

He said banditry and violent crimes were alien to Nigeria’s culture and must be collectively condemned to reverse what he described as a dangerous national narrative.

According to him, insecurity is damaging the economy and weakening Nigeria’s ability to attract local and foreign investors.

“Our planned protest is to call attention to the impact of insecurity on investors and workers, who are kidnapped daily and sometimes killed,” Ajaero said.

He cited a recent incident in Kebbi, saying, “The person killed was a teacher, while the kidnapped children included those of workers.”

“So we are asking the government to help fish out the perpetrators and put an end to this menace,” he added.

Mr Ajaero said the protest was also meant to reassure authorities of public support in confronting insecurity.

“Government should know their hands are being strengthened to do the needful because Nigerians are saying this is wrong and must stop,” he said.

He urged collective action, noting that kidnapping for ransom undermines national values and social cohesion.

Mr Ajaero said workers suffer severely, as kidnapped persons often lack ransom money and resort to borrowing or begging to survive.

“It is important for workers to join the call to end insecurity, unless government wants to give us security allowance to pay ransom.

“We don’t have guns or cutlasses to chase criminals; protest is our only voice to Nigerians and the international community,” he said

The NLC president also urged the government to expand social safety nets, saying the minimum wage alone cannot ease hardship without supportive incentives.

